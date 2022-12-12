Biden Allies Planning to Intimidate Witnesses Prior to Hunter Biden Investigation

According to a bombshell report from the Washington Post, allies of the Biden family have been plotting a strategy to intimidate potential witnesses who may be called to testify before the GOP’s investigation of Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling schemes. The report details a meeting that took place in September at the home of Hunter Biden’s friend and lawyer Kevin Morris in California.

The report revealed that Morris called for a “more aggressive” response to those seeking to investigate the alleged influence peddling. This strategy may involve filing defamation lawsuits against media outlets like Fox News and other Biden critics.

“They feel that there is a whole counternarrative missing because of the whole Hunter-hater narrative out there,” said David Brock, the founder of Media Matters, who was at the meeting. “What we really got into was more the meat of it, the meat of what a response would look like.”

Brock reportedly intends to form a new organization called Facts First USA specifically to combat the impending House GOP investigations. He described Facts First USA as a “SWAT team” designed to “ensure that the media and public do not accept the false narrative that flows from congressional investigations.”

Other targets of this group include Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski and John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman with whom Hunter abandoned his laptop. According to the report, Morris “outlined extensive research” on both of these men.

“The meeting was a glimpse into a sprawling infrastructure that is rapidly, almost frantically, assembling to combat Republicans’ plans to turn Hunter Biden into a major news story when the GOP takes over the House next year,” the Washington Post reports. “The risk for Hunter Biden, and possibly for President Biden as well, is that this hodgepodge of efforts is not fully coordinating and does not share a unified approach, according to people involved in the effort who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics.”

The Post seems to be downplaying the significance of the meeting as some ragtag group, but the presence of Brock, a longtime prominent liberal activist, and the fact that Hunter Biden himself called into the meeting at one point suggests that this group is organized, well-connected, has plenty of resources, and is extremely serious. The fact that we even know about this meeting at all tells us that the report itself is a warning to anyone who cooperates with the investigation: you have a target on your back.