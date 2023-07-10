Cringe Zero-COVID Cult Members Use Credentialism to Push Forever-Lockdowns

Ultra-lib Social Justice™ Twitter users have launched an odd propaganda campaign in service of reviving the failed and debunked masking/lockdown/injection anti-COVID-19 strategy once so fashionable with a wider swathe of the public.

In the Twitter campaign, random users upload a selfie of themselves masked with the caption “I… [insert professional credential],” the implication being that everyone should take their critical thinking hat off and simply ape their behavior because… “something, something, I am The Science™.”

These are the Zero-COVID people I have written about extensively, fully immune to the mountains of growing evidence that disproves their delusions.

Whatever the “experts say,” as the oft-repeated mantra goes, they believe blindly.

Theirs is a fallacy called “appeal to authority,” defined by Grammarly (ironically, perhaps, an admittedly odd source of authoritative information in this context but which I am citing because its denotation of the term is succinct) as “the logical fallacy of saying a claim is true simply because an authority figure made it.”

Thought Co. adds:

A fundamental reason why the Appeal to Authority can be a fallacy is that a proposition can be well supported only by facts and logically valid inferences. But by using an authority, the argument is relying upon testimony, not facts. A testimony is not an argument and it is not a fact.

Some might also call it a brand of “credentialism” as well, defined by Collins English Dictionary as the “reliance, often excessive reliance, on a person’s credentials, specif. academic degrees, as indicators of his or her abilities.”

In other contexts that don’t involve any of the corporate state’s many social engineering projects like socially and legally enforced masking — even though it doesn’t work, and scientific research has actually proven that it doesn’t work to prevent COVID transmission — credentialism is considered an artifact of “racism” and all of the other -isms.

Via The Urban Review:

Racial justice and college credentials have become conflated despite the higher education system being a site of anti-Blackness… Higher education fails to be an equalizer for poor Black urban communities and provides lessons for how to imagine a radical education praxis not based on who has a degree but on human needs and Blackness as valuable.

But suddenly, when the pharmaceutical industry’s profits are on the line and the government has a social control agenda to pursue, the Social Justice™ left tosses all of those concerns over credentialism out of the window like last week’s casserole.

Note that, whenever someone challenges the false Public Health™ forced consensus on masking/lockdowns/injections, the Zero-COVID cult people never address the substance of what the challenger says — even when it’s well-reasoned and grounded in scientific research.

Instead, following St. Fauci’s lead as their high priest, they simply defer to the practitioners of The Science™, its rightful representatives.

How many of these people, for instance, have read clinical studies of Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA injections marketed as vaccines or of the efficacy of masking? How many of them even understand the theoretical mechanisms of actions of these products?

Their devotion to the forever-lockdown, forever-masking, forced-injection cause is, at bottom, a religious one, not a scientific one.