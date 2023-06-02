The Morning Briefing: No Pity for Sanctuary Cities That Are Forced to Put Up or Shut Up

Top O’ the Briefing

We have discussed many times the fact that, whenever one awful Democrat is removed from power, a worse one will step in and fill the void. The current prime example of that is the city of Chicago, which gave commie mayor Lori Lightfoot the boot after one term, only to replace her with Brandon Johnson, a teachers’ union puppet.

Johnson is now having to deal with what the Dems like to call a migrant problem. I’m an old-fashioned guy who has spent his life living in border states so I would refer to it as an illegal alien problem.

Catherine has the details of the latest from the Windy City:

In the latest example of how Democrats care more about illegal aliens breaking America’s laws than about American citizens, the Chicago City Council just approved $51 million in aid to illegal migrants, a sum expected to last for a single month. And the residents of the city are not happy, to put it mildly. The new funding is on top of $102 million already spent on migrants since January, Fox32 Chicago reported. Aldermen voted 34-13 to pass the new funding Wednesday, and Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement, “Chicago is facing a humanitarian crisis as individuals and families continue to be sent here and other Democratic-led cities across the country without regard for their well-being.” Chicago is a sanctuary city but seemed surprised when expected to behave as a sanctuary city.

Catherine’s last point about actually having to be a sanctuary city is one that Kevin and I brought up in an episode of “Unwoke” that was all about Democrats hating it when they have to deal with their own policies. It’s easy for a deep blue city more than a thousand miles away from the Mexican border to proudly proclaim that it’s a sanctuary city, all the while assuming that it won’t have to provide sanctuary. Democrats like to think they live in a world free of consequences. Chicago and New York City have become rather consequence-laden in the illegal alien department lately.

More from Catherine’s post:

Some Chicago groups want answers on why city neighborhoods are neglected while the city funnels more money to resources for illegals, Fox32 noted. Crime spiked 41% last year in Chicago, and the city continues to be a hotspot for murders, according to the Washington Examiner. Homelessness, 0% math and reading proficiency in some schools, and the flight of businesses are also problems facing Chicago, the outlet explained. Now there are 10,000 or more migrants who have arrived in Chicago since last year, many bused from Texas to the sanctuary city. One Chicago hotel has even closed to the public for now so it can house migrants.

The vast majority of Democrat policy makers who are full-throated advocates for open borders have never had to come face-to-face with the unmanageable problems they create. Their constituents haven’t either. Many are getting their first taste of that now. Not much of one — these busloads aren’t filled with cartel people — but a taste nonetheless.

The legal, less well-to-do citizens of Chicago are now getting an even bigger taste of how disastrous all Democrat policies are for them. They’ll keep voting for these idiots though.

Maybe someday they’ll figure out the consequences thing.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We’ll begin with this from Allen, which was in response to what I wrote about Eric Adams:

Stephen,

It would appear you forgot the first General Rule of Politics:

Democrats lie. Democrats lie all the time.

Adams might be a Patriot in his Walter Mitty mind, but he decried SCOTUS’ NY Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen case, whining that the decision isn’t based on reality.

Well, Walter Mitty isn’t real either. (James Thurber knows that to be true.)

Therefore, anything remotely patriotic coming out of Adams’ piehole is highly questionable. Plus, he’s a Democrat, which means he lies.

Let me make something perfectly clear: I don’t forget anything. And I never called Adams a patriot, which you mentioned both in your subject line and email. I said he wasn’t as far left as the commies in charge of the Democratic Party, and he’s not. It may only be a difference of a few degrees, but I’m right.

I don’t mind people taking umbrage with what I wrote, as long as it was something that I actually wrote.

Momster Mom is back:

OK, Kruiser!

You got me hankering for yeast rolls with your bialy reference. So I high-tailed it into the kitchen to whomp up a batch. But somehow during the process they turned into cinnamon rolls! Now I will be sending you a bill for a new wardrobe!

Thanks a lot!

Perhaps I need a disclaimer for whatever happens as a result of the Sine Qua Non Sequitur. Who knows what triggering gems may be hidden in each day’s weirdness? Personally, I wouldn’t have made the bialy-to-cinnamon rolls leap, but I’m not really a pastry guy. You know me, I probably would have gone bialy-to-beer and started some really early day drinking.

Stephanie writes:

Thank you for the ending prayer on the Memorial Day Post!Yes I very much agree with you on “ The more we find out, the more intense my dream of seeing Fauci perp-walked intensifies. I know it’s not going to happen, but the thought of it takes me to a happy place.”. Perfect description: “ Tyrannical garden gnome and alleged physician Anthony Fauci.” Love it!! You are hitting all the nails on the heads!

Please keep up the good work!

I’m glad you enjoyed that, Stephanie. I’ve been posting that prayer every Memorial Day on social media for years. I think I posted it in the Briefing last year. Honestly, I feel weird writing about the news on Memorial Day, but this is a newsletter that doesn’t take federal holidays off. I’m honored that you think I’m doing is good work, so I will try to keep it up!

We’ll finish with this from Joel:

Stephen,

Rishky’s Prepper Bunker makes a lot of sense. While I have never tried out Nutella (nothing against it, I just never tried it) the Legos make perfect sense. While you are biding your time surviving the Apocalypse, you can use the Legos to design the Post Apocalptic City Of The Future!

Let the others laugh for now. 😉

Excellent idea, Joel. Legos are also good to leave scattered around unassembled to trip up any zombies if that’s the kind of apocalypse we find ourselves in.

While I’ve never been a big Nutella fan — I don’t dislike it either — I have had excellent success using it as bait in mousetraps.

Thanks again to everyone who wrote in this week!

Everything Isn’t Awful

DRAMA.

And the Oscar goes to…. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSoxiha094 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 1, 2023

