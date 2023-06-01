Authorities Arrest 3 on Surprising Charges in Association With Atlanta Domestic Terrorists

It’s been nearly three months since Antifa-aligned domestic terrorists wreaked havoc on Atlanta, firebombing the future site of a law enforcement training complex and committing violent property destruction in parts of the city. At the time, authorities arrested dozens of protesters, but more arrests have come — on some surprising charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Atlanta Police Department (APD) arrested Marlon Scott Kautz, age 39, of Atlanta, Savannah D Patterson, age 30, of Savannah, Ga., and Adele Maclean, age 42, of Atlanta on Wednesday on charges of money laundering and charity fraud in association with fundraising efforts for the domestic terrorists who are currently in jail.

“The GBI, along with the Atlanta Police Department, have arrested three people on charges stemming from the ongoing investigation of individuals responsible for numerous criminal acts at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and other metro Atlanta locations,” reads the GBI’s press release.

The trio ran a non-profit called Network for Strong Communities, which worked with another group called the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which, at least on paper, was a bail fund for the thugs who attacked the training center property and other areas in Atlanta.

“Agents and officers executed a search warrant and found evidence linking the three suspects to the financial crimes,” stated the GBI. “All three charged will be booked into a local jail and will have a bond hearing scheduled soon.”

WSB-TV reports:

According to warrants, the Atlanta Solidarity Fund provided material support in the form of payments and reimbursements to members of DTAF through NFSC. The group is accused of using funds from the NFSC to purchase building and camping supplies, gasoline, signs, COVID tests, and forest clean-up supplies. At one point, nearly $50,000 was moved from NFSC to Siskiyou Mutual Aid a day after NFSC was announced as a funding source during a court hearing. “SMA then returned the funds to NFSC, appearing to launder the funds,” warrants said.

Authorities arrested the three suspects at a location known as the “Teardown House,” which is decorated with “resistance” messages and rainbow colors. The location has been a part of the investigation for a long time.

“The arrests are part of a wave of repression facing protestors who oppose the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, more commonly known as ‘Cop City,’” reports the radical Atlanta Press Collective, a propaganda arm that supports the terrorists and their money-laundering bankrollers.

The Atlanta Press Collective did provide some helpful information about what the charges entail, reporting, “If found guilty of the charges, the money laundering charge comes with a fine of $500,000, up to 20 years imprisonment, or both. The charity fraud charge carries a fine of $10,000 or the total amount of the fraudulent solicitations and criminal penalties of up to $5,000, a minimum of one year in jail with up to a five-year maximum, or both.”

Naturally, radicals showed up at the DeKalb County Jail to protest the arrests.

Rally going on right now outside the DeKalb County Jail for the three people who were arrested today for running a bail fund that supports #CopCity protesters. pic.twitter.com/gOlescAmYA — Chamian Cruz 🔍 (@xchamian) May 31, 2023

State leaders applauded the arrests. “Today’s arrests are about the violence that occurred at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and elsewhere,” tweeted Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “As we have said before, we will not rest until we have held accountable every person who has funded, organized, or participated in this violence and intimidation.”

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) tweeted a statement of his own:

The GBI, APD, and other jurisdictions have done a tremendous job rooting out these domestic terrorists, and going after their funding source could lead to the movement drying up. The Atlanta City Council is set to vote on whether to fund the public safety training center project on Monday. In the meantime, authorities have cleared the site of the radical terrorists, so hopefully, construction can take place safely once the council gives its thumbs-up to the project.

