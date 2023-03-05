BREAKING: Antifa Thugs Firebomb Atlanta Public Training Facility Construction Site

A few weeks after a shootout with police left an Antifa protester dead and a Georgia State Trooper injured, the “Defend the Atlanta Forest” movement of far-left goons has firebombed the construction site of a future public training facility for the city of Atlanta.

CONSTRUCTION SITE BURNS: Huge plumes of smoke and massive police response after @defendATLforest / #StopCopCity protesters face off with police at the site of Atlanta’s future Public Safety Training Facility. I’m told Molotov cocktails were thrown. Construction equipment is on… https://t.co/6dIyrPff6T pic.twitter.com/0F9qj8dgFn — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) March 5, 2023

The domestic terrorist action came about as part of a “Week of Action” that the far-left group announced last month.

A week of action to #StopCopCity has been announced for March 4-11 in Atlanta, GA. pic.twitter.com/aSf39KLfBT — Defend the Atlanta Forest (@defendATLforest) February 6, 2023

The “action” began as a series of protest marches in Atlanta on Saturday but culminated in the violent act of terrorism that took place on Sunday night.

#BREAKING: 100s-deep #StopCopCity protest marching down powerline clearing towards police set up doing surveillance by the forested site of the proposed urban warfare campus. There is a police helicopter overhead. “The biggest march in the forest thus far,” one activist says. — UNICORN RIOT 🦄 mastodon.social/@UnicornRiot 👈 (@UR_Ninja) March 5, 2023

You can see the throngs of “protesters” coming to do damage to the construction site in the second image here.

The current scene right by Intrenchment Creek and the Old Prison Farm/proposed “Cop City” site in DeKalb County just outside Atlanta – thousands flocked to the ongoing “Week of Action” after police shot & killed a forest defender here in January. pic.twitter.com/WAFMd486Ey — UNICORN RIOT 🦄 mastodon.social/@UnicornRiot 👈 (@UR_Ninja) March 5, 2023

“Forest defenders have taken over the police surveillance outpost on the power line clearing near Intrenchment Creek,” reports the Unicorn Riot Twitter account. “Police retreated after crowd arrived at barbed wire fence and shot fireworks into the area.”

“People are smashing and destroying the outpost’s remains, sirens can be heard in the distance,” the tweet thread continues. “A security light post is on fire.”

These people are brazenly flaunting their handiwork. They don’t even care who knows anymore.

Additional “Cop City” construction defense infrastructure appears to have been destroyed by fire as forest defenders overrun the outpost. pic.twitter.com/O3huFUWxK7 — UNICORN RIOT 🦄 mastodon.social/@UnicornRiot 👈 (@UR_Ninja) March 5, 2023

“There was a massive police presence along Key Road in southeast Atlanta early Sunday evening as FOX 5 was told protestors were actively clashing with officers,” reports Fox 5. “Officials said at least one construction vehicle was set on fire.”

The good news is that police have locked down the site and put out the flames, and SWAT crews are in place.

Because it’s Sunday night, we haven’t seen statements yet from the city of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens, or Gov. Brian Kemp.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as circumstances warrant.

