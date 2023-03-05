News & Politics

BREAKING: Antifa Thugs Firebomb Atlanta Public Training Facility Construction Site

By Chris Queen 8:43 PM on March 05, 2023
A few weeks after a shootout with police left an Antifa protester dead and a Georgia State Trooper injured, the “Defend the Atlanta Forest” movement of far-left goons has firebombed the construction site of a future public training facility for the city of Atlanta.

The domestic terrorist action came about as part of a “Week of Action” that the far-left group announced last month.

The “action” began as a series of protest marches in Atlanta on Saturday but culminated in the violent act of terrorism that took place on Sunday night.

You can see the throngs of “protesters” coming to do damage to the construction site in the second image here.

“Forest defenders have taken over the police surveillance outpost on the power line clearing near Intrenchment Creek,” reports the Unicorn Riot Twitter account. “Police retreated after crowd arrived at barbed wire fence and shot fireworks into the area.”

“People are smashing and destroying the outpost’s remains, sirens can be heard in the distance,” the tweet thread continues. “A security light post is on fire.”

These people are brazenly flaunting their handiwork. They don’t even care who knows anymore.

“There was a massive police presence along Key Road in southeast Atlanta early Sunday evening as FOX 5 was told protestors were actively clashing with officers,” reports Fox 5. “Officials said at least one construction vehicle was set on fire.”

The good news is that police have locked down the site and put out the flames, and SWAT crews are in place.

Because it’s Sunday night, we haven’t seen statements yet from the city of Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens, or Gov. Brian Kemp.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as circumstances warrant.

