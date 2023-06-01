SMH: Church Apologizes for 'Racist' Calendar Cover

The United Church of Christ is one of the most socially aware (woke) churches in the United States. In fact, it may qualify for the number-one spot. The church is arguably to the left of the Episcopal Church, and as an ex-Episcopalian, I can tell you, that’s saying something.

Earlier in the year, the church released its 2024 UCC Desk Calendar and Plan Book. It includes a list of the lectionary readings for the year, a directory of the national staff, and lists of special mission offering dates and special services. That’s all well and good. You can own one for $20. On the cover is a drawing of children of different races, looking up and holding hands. The caption is from Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

It’s a nice biblical quote. And to be honest, it is a very charming picture. One might even use the adjective “cute.” There is not a thing wrong with it. Well, that is not entirely true. There is one thing wrong with it. At the top of the circle of smiling kids is a little blonde girl. Oops. Cue the fail horn from The Price is Right. Yep, you guessed it. Some church members took umbrage with the fact that the little blonde girl is at the top of the circle.

You can view the offensive cover here.

Once the church was made aware of its transgression, the customary groveling commenced. The Rev. John C. Dorhauer, the denomination’s general minister and president, issued an apology Among other things, he noted that had the image been slightly rotated in one direction or another would have been a reflection of the church’s commitment to equity.

He then went on to thank everyone who contacted him, including those who were outraged and then labeled the focus on what he called a “blonde-haired person” an indicator of how ingrained whiteness is in culture and art. The apology also acknowledged the “ravages” of white privilege and included the usual promises to do better going forward. There is also another expression of gratitude, this time to those who helped Dorhauer recognize his short-sightedness.

First of all, as I said, the UCC is probably one of the most woke churches in the country. This non-issue was entirely an accident. This church excels at all manner of progressive gymnastics to stay on the cutting edge of whatever it is all of the smart people are for and against. It’s okay to let one slide once in a while.

Second, it’s a cute illustration and nothing more.

Third, don’t get me started on “blonde-haired person.” The picture is of a little girl. The Left lost it over “Don’t Say Gay,” but I guess “Don’t Say Girl” is okay. Isn’t that misogynistic? What does the UCC have against women? To be fair, with the ever-changing rules for intersectionality, the UCC would probably have been in trouble no matter what it did with the picture. Unless of course, the “blonde-haired person” identifies as a non-binary POC. Then everything would be fine. See, UCC? I fixed it for you.

Finally, and I cannot stress this enough, WHO CARES? Ye Gods and small fishes! Anyone with enough time on their hands to have a meltdown over something like this is either in dire need of a job or hobby or is so unbelievably blessed that they have nothing else to worry about and can actually get worked up over a silly picture on a calendar cover. I can’t believe I have to say this in 2023 but get a life.

And this, dear readers, is why the Left is destined for the ash heap of history, even if it does manage to destroy conservatives and bring down an entire civilization. Leftists simply cannot resist attacking things, even one another. If nothing else, one can take cold comfort in the fact that these people will eventually cannibalize each other.