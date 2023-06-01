AOC Implicitly Threatens Legal Action Against Twitter Over Parody Account

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see,” AOC tweeted on May 30 [emphasis added].

Her wording is sufficiently vague to reframe what she is suggesting at some future point if need be, but, given her extensive background cheerleading censorship from her Twitter account in her official capacity as a member of the legislative branch, we can safely surmise that she is threatening some sort of legal retaliation against the company and/or the owner of the parody account, which you should subscribe to in order to feed her moral panic and hopefully drive her to (further) insanity. Perhaps she can join John Fetterman in an in-patient facility for the clinically depressed.

As other users pointed out in the comments section of her Tweet denouncing the parody account, the account is very explicitly marked in the title as “parody” — although, even if it weren’t, that wouldn’t be grounds to censor it or engage in lawfare against its proprietor, especially not for the reputational protection of a member of the government.

In the aftermath of Tucker Carlson’s ouster from Fox News, AOC celebrated his silencing with a cringe TikTok video claiming that “deplatforming works.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, perpetually the quasi-cinematic star of her own political career, could not help but remind us all last night that she is also in fact the main character of the Tucker Carlson Saga (or a Best Supporting Actress nominee at the very least). In a video celebrating his demise, she selfied her triumphal thoughts to the world, treating Carlson like a slasher villain who may yet return in a low-budget sequel. She summarized her message to the masses by proudly proclaiming: “deplatforming works.”

Why the treacherous Fox News leadership would empower its most hardened political opponents by voluntarily sacrificing its most popular host is a story for another day.

AOC truly represents the archetype of the modern dystopia’s despot: female, woke, and obsessed with Social Justice™ while disguising her brutal authoritarianism as loving liberalism. In addition to Brave New World, this new brand of political oppressor is documented very well in a book set in ultra-lib 1970s Sweden called The New Totalitarians.

Members of Congress, by virtue of their positions and their required fidelity to the Constitution, should be subject to a blanket ban on calls for censorship.