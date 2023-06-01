Will Daily Wire Force Elon Musk Make Good on His Free Speech Rhetoric?

If you woke up Thursday morning to the news that Twitter had rescinded an offer to stream Matt Walsh’s documentary What Is a Woman?, take a deep breath. The situation is changing fast. Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boering published a Twitter thread early Thursday morning outlining Twitter’s overreaction to two instances of “misgendering” in the film.

The film was released one year ago today to coincide with the beginning of the sixth month of the liberal liturgical calendar, also known as Pride Month. According to Boering, Daily Wire decided to stream it for free all day on Twitter on June 1 this year to celebrate the documentary’s enormous impact and drive the discussion forward. However, you can’t ignore that the plan is also a fantastic bit of trolling.

When Twitter abruptly balked after viewing the film and realizing some people use a transgender individual’s correct pronoun, Daily Wire reminded the company that it had removed “misgendering” from its hate speech policy. Boering noted enforcing such a policy places Twitter on the side of the most radical elements in society, the ones most vehemently opposed to Twitter’s commitment to free speech.

According to Boering, employees working on the deal insisted that misgendering was removed because the policy did not need to be that specific. They assured him that misgendering is still considered abuse and harassment. Daily Wire was given the option to edit the film or lose technical support and limit the film’s reach. Daily Wire declined to make the requested change and was told that not even their Twitter followers would be able to see the movie. Employees claimed this is part of the platform’s “speech not reach” policy.

Unfortunately for them, their boss has another interpretation. Musk responded to Boeing’s thread early Thursday afternoon, asserting that rescinding the offer was a mistake by several employees:

This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws. I should note that I do personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2023

His tweet continued to note he views using an individual’s preferred pronouns as good manners. However, he also sees ostracism and threats of violence for using the wrong pronoun as rude behavior.

Recommended: Remember When Dennis Franz Bared His Butt on National TV? That Was Just the Beginning.

However, the gremlins are still in the system. To kick off pride month, programmers added back the “hateful conduct” flag on tweets that limits their visibility. It also prevents users from quote tweeting, retweeting, and replying to the tweet.

Walsh also got flagged for sharing one of the scenes in his documentary that Twitter objected to.

For anyone who doubted: Twitter has now labeled a clip from our film hateful conduct and disabled retweets. The trans activists are still in charge. @elonmusk needs to step in immediately. pic.twitter.com/qR2imDFvsy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2023

Perhaps this is new CEO Linda Yaccarino’s first foray into transforming Twitter’s business, as she said she was excited to do after Musk announced her appointment. If so, it appears to have fallen flat with Musk, who remains the company’s executive chairman. He also remains the chief technology officer, so it is unclear how an algorithm was inserted for the hateful conduct tags without his approval.

For those who have not seen the documentary, Walsh interviews many transgender activists, including doctors who advocate for the medical transition of minors. For this reason, he asserted that Twitter’s refusal to air a film that gives voice to both sides is particularly galling:

Twitter has now chosen a side and declared that one side is not only wrong but shouldn't even be heard. This is of course the position of every Big Tech platform on this issue. We hoped Twitter would be different. Today it seems like we were wrong. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2023

Daily Wire will still stream the film on Twitter tonight at 8 p.m. EST. The platform’s hosts will also hold a Twitter Space to discuss the censorship before they launch the stream. Whether Twitter will provide the event page it initially offered or suppress the feed when Daily Wire launched the documentary is unclear. According to Walsh, the film’s title was trending earlier and abruptly removed from the top trends list. If it is suppressed, this is likely all a user will see unless they decide to view the content:

Musk has a real opportunity to demonstrate that Twitter is a place where contentious cultural issues can be discussed openly. Restoring the event page would deliver on his public promises about the future of Twitter as it evolves into a more comprehensive platform. If he fails to course correct here, how can we be assured that his vision of X, the everything app, won’t become the same dystopian social credit tool that China’s WeChat is?

Will you lose your banking or purchasing privileges if you call Dylan Mulvaney a man? Or question man-made climate change? Punishing wrongthink through disappearing people online seems acceptable to the Twitter employees who made “mistakes” today. It will take more than a tweet for Musk to correct that corporate culture.