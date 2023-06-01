WATCH: Dawson of 'Dawson's Creek' Fame Goes Ham on Biden, DNC Over RFK Jr. Debate Lockout

I’m not sure why I went with “going ham” as the verb for the headline, and I apologize for the millennial-speak. I don’t even know whether the kids actually use “go ham” anymore because I live abroad and avoid TikTok like the plague.

As I previously reported, the party that constantly wrings its hands about the importance of Democracy™ has thus far undemocratically refused to permit a primary debate between the contenders for the 2024 Democrat Party presidential nomination, which at this point includes the Brandon entity, Marianne Williamson, and RFK Jr. Gavin Newsom is on the sidelines licking his vampire fangs to jump in but has refrained so far, presumably due to party leadership pressuring him to respect their chosen puppet.

The injustice of this move is patently obvious to anyone with a moral center paying a modicum of attention, including actor James Van Der Beek, who portrayed the character Dawson Leery in the ’90s drama Dawson’s Creek, which will be familiar to anyone with nostalgia for that simpler pre-9/11, pre-COVID-19 decade.

Via Fox News:

“I mean, what the hell? How is this a democracy?” Van Der Beek said in a viral TikTok filmed on Memorial Day with over 49,500 likes. “I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president. Are you f—ing kidding me? There’s no debate?” Van Der Beek said. “This guy has obviously declining mental faculties,” the actor said. “You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate? What about the will of the people?”

James van der Beek, best known for his role in Dawson's Creek, takes the DNC to task for refusing to hold a debate between Biden and the other Democratic nominees and for getting everything wrong for the past two years. It's clear where he stands on the COVID issue. pic.twitter.com/12GTC958r1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 31, 2023

The DNC’s decision to continue on its present course of coronating the Brandon entity for another go-around or to relent and allow primary debates will hinge largely on how much rigging it thinks it can get away with without suppressing voter turnout in the general election. The current calculation appears to be that, while denying the other candidates the opportunity to make their cases directly to the American people in a nationally televised debate is likely to engender outrage among some portion of the party’s base, it won’t be enough to ultimately turn off so many voters that they won’t obediently turn out to cast their ballots for Biden come November 2024.

This was, notably, the same basic calculation during the Bernie-Hillary debacle in 2016, and we all saw how that movie ended.