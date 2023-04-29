Ultimate Irony: the Democrat Party Subverts Basic Democracy™, Cancels All 2024 Primary Debates

The apparent solution the DNC has landed on to solve its RFK Jr. problem is simply to do away with the whole pesky democratic process and skip straight to the coronation ceremony.

As reported by PJ Media’s Robert Spencer, via the Washington Post, there will be no upcoming debates for the 2023/24 primary season. “The national Democratic Party has said it will support Biden’s reelection, and it has no plans to sponsor primary debates.”

The basement strategy requires it.

Admitted diversity hire Karine Jean-Pierre recently received (exceedingly rare) pushback from the media regarding Biden’s frightened avoidance of public exposure.

Via Fox News:

The White House has quietly corrected a claim made Tuesday by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that President Biden has taken more questions from the press than former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush combined. Without alerting the public to the changes, the White House corrected the official transcript of Jean-Pierre’s gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One to read “question-and-answer sessions” rather than “questions,” despite her making the claim four times.

Then we discover that when Biden is allowed to appear for the briefest of moments in front of the cameras, he comes equipped with the handpicked journalist’s name, photograph, and the pre-written questions on a notecard!

Karine Jean-Pierre says it was "entirely normal" for Biden to have a note card with reporter's question written on it at his press conference yesterday pic.twitter.com/wcfqknaUR9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Of course, while deeply and ironically undemocratic for the party that relentlessly henpecks the public about the need to defend Democracy™, it’s the only real option that Biden’s handlers have short of actually rigging the ballots on election day to prevent RFK Jr. from getting a fair referendum in the primaries.

Longtime Democrat hack David Axelrod is currently pretending on CNN that Biden doesn’t even have any political rivals for the 2024 nomination.

As the Washington Post explains, the only hope is to keep Biden safely out of view and hammer home the thinnest possible talking point that he is more electable than his rivals: “[Democrats] are lukewarm about picking Biden as their nominee, but many believe he may be the best hope of preventing a second Trump term and fighting extremism.”

(Whenever the corporate media recites the “many believe…” talking point, they are projecting their own views. The “many” who believe Biden is the only hope for the Democrats are all Washington Post editors.)

“We have to prove democracy still works,” Biden declared in 2021.

Will the brutal, hypocritical, authoritarian hypocrisy rattle Democrat voters sufficiently to turn them off voting for Handsy Uncle Joseph come primary season? Only time will tell.