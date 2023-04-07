What Are the Democrats Going to Do About Their RFK-for-Prez Problem?

As reported by PJ Media’s Robert Spencer, RFK Jr., the original Robert F. Kennedy’s son, recently threw his hat into the 2024 Democratic primary, ostensibly setting the stage for a showdown with the 10%-For-the-Big-Guy himself.

The Democrat Party now has a massive dilemma on its hands. How it will respond?

Let’s start with what will not be permitted to happen, under any circumstances: a straight-up, honest, mano a mano slugfest debate between RFK Jr. and President Brandon, which would be an absolute bloodbath for the latter.

So out come the knives to try to capsize RFK Jr.’s candidacy before it ever gets a chance to get off the ground. Heaven forbid the voters could enjoy an honest, objective comparison between their options and exercise their Constitutional voting rights accordingly. That would be far too democratic for the Democrat Party.

Instead, the corporate media smear machine, working hand in glove with the Democratic Party as it always does, is already at work on RFK Jr. because he clearly can’t be trusted to toe the “safe and effective,” Respect the Science™ line.

Perhaps the most compelling reason to railroad RFK Jr. is his admirably and principled condemnation of the mRNA therapies deceptively marketed as vaccines, specifically in the context of state mandates to take them.

Via the New York Times:

Mr. Kennedy, 69, was once a top environmental lawyer, but his interests veered away from the Democratic mainstream into conspiracy theories, for which he has earned the public rebuke of some members of his prominent family. A longtime vaccine skeptic, he linked childhood vaccinations to autism, a claim thoroughly rebuked by medical experts. In a recent book, he claimed that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who was President Biden’s top medical adviser for the coronavirus pandemic, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, conspired with drug companies to profit from vaccines.

(For the record, government scientists, very likely including Anthony Fauci, do receive undisclosed royalties from pharmaceutical firms for vaccines. Similarly, Gates’ “nonprofit” foundation invested tens of millions of dollars in Moderna to develop its mRNA technology.)

This rhetoric is obviously bad news for Pfizer and Moderna as well as the Democrat Party – which, for all intents and purposes, are now a single, unified entity.

Imagine the damage RFK Jr. could do to the biomedical state were he permitted to broadcast his honest perspective to an audience of millions in a televised debate. This is, again, why he must be stopped at all costs before the primary ever gets to that point.

What will the DNC do to stop RFK Jr.? Nothing should be considered a bridge too far with these people. The CIA, backed by corporate interests, almost assuredly killed his uncle sixty years ago. In the intervening years, the corporate state has only grown in power.

If you are inclined to believe in God, now would be a good time to petition Him to protect this man from the earthly demons of state.