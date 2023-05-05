Be Our Guest: Chicago Hotel Housing Only Illegal Migrants

Be our guest, be our guest, put the taxpayer to the test… A nice Chicago hotel is reportedly no longer open for business to paying customers because it will temporarily only be housing illegal aliens, who, I am sure, are very grateful. Tax dollars are at work to reward lawbreakers and punish law-abiders.

MRCTV reported on May 5 about the change to Inn of Chicago on the famous “Magnificent Mile” (Michigan Avenue). Chicago reporter William Kelly told Fox & Friends First that this hotel will now only be housing illegal aliens. “The city of Chicago isn’t talking about this at all, so Chicago residents are being kept completely in the dark,” Kelly reported. He continued to detail the shocking cost to maintain illegals at the Inn of Chicago:

This hotel is completely closed to the public. Mayor Lightfoot is saying this is going to cost the taxpayers between $20 and $25 million a month. Where is this money going? There’s never really, to my knowledge, been any accounting. We don’t really even know how many migrants are at this hotel. You know, you could [be] sure that if this hotel was just being run for the public, there’d be city inspectors crawling all this place to shut it down. But yet, as of right now, there’s no one who isn’t somehow running this very secretive operation allowed inside the hotel.

The hotel is supposedly closed to the public only until July 2023. Let’s hope that there aren’t criminal illegals staying there to add to the already rampant crime in Chicago — there are thousands of criminals and potential national security risks crossing illegally into the U.S., though.

Chicago isn’t the only Democrat-run city with businesses suffering from woke policies, of course. MRCTV’s Nick Kangadis also reported on May 5 on yet another chain having to close down stores in San Francisco. It turns out those soft-on-crime policies that allow obscene amounts of shoplifting prevent businesses from surviving. Because, you know, they do in fact have to make money. It must be racism or something.

”Nordstrom will be closing both of its San Francisco locations, citing that ‘the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years,’” Kangadis wrote. “Those were the words of chief stores officer Jamie Nordstrom, with the department store chain announcing that the main department store will close in August, and the Nordstrom Rack store will close sooner, July 1.” Whole Foods, Walgreens, and Amazon Go also had to close stores in San Francisco.

This is just the beginning. More stores will close down in Democrat cities, and more locations will be used by the government to house illegal migrants. Welcome to Joe Biden’s America.