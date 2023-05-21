Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #37: Dems Hate Dealing With Their Own Policies

By Stephen Kruiser 11:44 PM on May 21, 2023
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #37: Dems Hate Dealing With Their Own Policies
Watching Democrat leaders in thoroughly blue cities like New York and Chicago having to deal with a few busloads of illegal immigrants has provided us quite the glimpse of how they react when coming face-to-face with their own policies.

They hate them.

Yep, it’s all fun and games being a sanctuary city until you have to, you know, actually provide sanctuary for someone. That’s this episode’s hot topic of conversation. We’re all about serious hot takes on what’s going on in the world lately, aren’t we?

Somebody has to do it.

Enjoy!

