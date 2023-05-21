'Unwoke' Free-for-All #37: Dems Hate Dealing With Their Own Policies

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Watching Democrat leaders in thoroughly blue cities like New York and Chicago having to deal with a few busloads of illegal immigrants has provided us quite the glimpse of how they react when coming face-to-face with their own policies.

They hate them.

via GIPHY

Yep, it’s all fun and games being a sanctuary city until you have to, you know, actually provide sanctuary for someone. That’s this episode’s hot topic of conversation. We’re all about serious hot takes on what’s going on in the world lately, aren’t we?

Somebody has to do it.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.