Is The Body Positivity Movement Losing Its Biggest Spokesperson?

When I think of the body positivity movement, I think of Lizzo. I know she’s a singer, but I can’t tell you any of her songs, nor would I recognize one if I heard one. Is she enormously talented? Beats me. All I know about her is that she’s built a brand around her enormous girth and trying to change how society perceives morbid obesity. Some people are willing to call out the dangers of what she’s doing, and I guess she’s started to have enough of it and is threatening to quit the music business.

According to a report from Urban Hollywood, Lizzo is fed up with all the “fatphobic comments” regarding her body size and shape, which she claims she encounters daily, and she’s playing the victim card. Despite professing constantly how fat is beautiful, the comments are reportedly taking a toll on her mental well-being. She expressed her frustration, stating that these comments are pushing her to the point where “it’s really starting to make [her] hate the world.”

In a passionate outburst, Lizzo exclaimed, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F—ING FARM.”

It seems that Lizzo’s reaction was triggered by a tweet from author and podcaster Layah Heilpern that went viral. The tweet featured a video of Lizzo performing on stage, wearing a sparkly green outfit and gyrating like a giant tub of cottage cheese.

“How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LjXIa4Rlj6 — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) May 29, 2023

And, since the post went viral, Lizzo eventually saw it and snapped. “JUST logged on the app and this is the type of s–t I see about me on a daily basis,” Lizzo wrote. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world.”

“Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls–t,” she added.

Her tweets are now private.

Look, we can all agree that people should be nice to each other, but when hasn’t Lizzo made her large size part of her brand? It seems she makes the biggest splashes when she’s seen wearing clothes that no one her size should be wearing or promoting her line of “size-inclusive” or “body-positive” shapewear, teaching countless young people that it’s okay to be unhealthily obese. And she’s become very wealthy as a result, as she’s reportedly worth $12 million.

Is she genuinely bothered by the comments about her? Probably. In fact, I hope so. But do I really think Lizzo is gonna give everything up to live on a farm? No. This is all part of her victimhood act. Lizzo has become the poster child for the “pro-fat” movement, proudly embracing her morbid obesity and shamelessly profiting from it. I guess we can give her credit for her business savvy, but let’s not ignore what’s really happening here. She’s been normalizing a ridiculously unhealthy lifestyle and destigmatizing it to young people. While she equates obesity with sexiness and beauty to line her own pockets, deep down, she must know it’s all a load of nonsense.