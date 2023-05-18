The Morning Briefing: Disturbing Democrat Trans Cult Thinks It Owns Your Children

Top O’ the Briefing

Despite the very public pushback against them in recent years, the predatory Democrat Trans Cult is still in full force, mobilized, and coming for your children. These people are relentless and operating under the mistaken impression that they’re compassionate.

The coastal bubble Dems are all on board with the push to normalize conversations about sexuality between 8-year-olds and any random adults they interact with during the day at school. In their telling of the story, every other third-grader in America is trapped in the wrong body and agonizing to be liberated by a compassionate public educator.

This is just one more thing that was made worse by the evil touch of Hillary Clinton. Ever since Granny Maojackets published It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us back in the ’90s, Democrats have felt justified in claiming that parents really can’t handle raising their own children and that such things should be left up to the nation’s teachers. Sure, they felt like that before, but America’s worst alcoholic grandma gave them the freedom to really let their freak flags fly.

White House Spokeditz Karine Jean-Pierre is the latest prominent Democrat to let us know that America’s children belong to the collective. Catherine wrote about it yesterday:

Willing or not, here they come. The destructive transgender cult has become so confident and aggressive that White House Press Secretary and professional liar Karine Jean-Pierre just echoed Joe Biden and declared that parents have no right to object to transgender surgeries: “These are our kids. They belong to all of us.”

As Catherine notes, America’s worst diversity hire not named Pete Buttigieg was simply cribbing off of the boss with that remark:

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

The goal of public education as it presently exists in the United States of America is to have the teachers usurp parents as the primary adult influences in kids’ lives (I covered a lot of this in my book, Don’t Let the Hippies Shower). Yeah, there’s teaching going on. Subjects like alternative American history and climate hysteria are constant components of the curriculum.

Now, leftist public educators want transgender grooming added in all grades.

While it’s good that more parents are paying attention to what’s being taught and getting involved with school boards, the time to really worry about all of this was 30 or 40 years ago. At this point, I often think that anything short of abolishing the Dept. of Education is merely putting a butterfly band-aid on a severed carotid artery. When people ask me what’s happened to America, I always reply that a couple of generations of public school indoctrination have firmly taken root.

The leftist kid collective can, of course, be slowed down by getting kids out of public schools, but that’s not an option for everyone. It would be with more school choice, which difficult to achieve in places where the thoroughly evil teachers’ unions run everything, like every blue state.

The Democrats need to be firmly and repeatedly reminded that they have no collective right to America’s children. Tell them to keep their predatory commie hands to themselves.

