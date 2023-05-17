Champion Cyclist Slams 'Entitled White Wealthy Men' Pushing Transgenderism in Women’s Sports

For generations, both men and women have fought for women to have the right to compete in sports, and for years, women have proven how competitive they can be. Then came transgenderism.

Nowadays, the militant transgender lobby, with the full power of the radical left behind it, is hellbent on erasing women from athletic competition. From college swimming to Olympic weightlifting to track and field, biological men are dominating women in sports, and a certain segment of the media and the Biden administration say it’s bigotry to speak out against it.

Many brave, truthful women are speaking out. One of them is champion cyclist Inga Thompson, who competed in three Olympics and won 10 national championships, among her many accomplishments in women’s cycling. She also runs the Inga Thompson Foundation, which “believes women should have the same opportunities to succeed in cycling as men do today,” according to its website.

“Our mission is to nurture competitive women cyclists with merit and needs based financial assistance grants, mentoring, and promotional support to provide them with the freedom to pursue athletic excellence and the tools and skills to be successful professional athletes as the sport of women’s cycling grows,” the website continues.

After a biological man won the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico over the weekend, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the global governing body for cycling, reiterated its policy on allowing transgender athletes to compete as whatever gender they want.

“The UCI acknowledges that transgender athletes may wish to compete in accordance with their gender identity,” read the UCI’s statement. “The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner. The UCI continues to follow the evolution of scientific findings and may change its rules in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.”

NBC News quoted Thompson as declaring that the policy was “effectively killing off women’s cycling,” and she appeared on Don’t @ Me on the Outkick network on Tuesday with host Dan Dakich, who asked Thompson what people are afraid of when it comes to pushing back against transgender athletes.

“What goes on is this: the lobbying tactic is so powerful,” Thompson explained. “They go after your jobs; they go after if you’re on the board of directors. Anybody that doesn’t parrot the exact verbiage that is used is labeled ‘transphobic.’ It’s to the point now the word means nothing. None of us are transphobic.”

“Every single person that I know supports transgender people, but this has opened up a loophole for people with autogynephilia to get into women’s sports,” she continued.

The National Institutes of Health define autogynephilia (AGP) as “a male’s propensity to be sexually aroused by the thought of himself as a female. It is the paraphilia that is theorized to underlie transvestism and some forms of male-to-female (MtF) transsexualism.”

Thompson continued, courageously calling out these biological men who want to compete against women.

“The transgender people I know are quietly living their lives, and they’re great people — I can’t say enough good things — but this new ruling opens up the loophole to the narcissist and the entitled,” she said. “What you really see are these entitled white wealthy men that have decided that they need some publicity, and they are going to shove this down the women’s throats that ‘You will include me.’ It’s simple narcissism and AGP.”

She added that “they want you and me to confirm that they are indeed a woman. They can live how they want and do what they want, but don’t make me live your dysphoria.”

