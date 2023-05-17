Failed Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine No Longer Available in US

After much fanfare for its initial rollout over two years ago, the J&J jab is no longer on offer for Americans.

Via CNN:

The Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is no longer available in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All remaining doses expired last week, and the CDC directed providers to dispose of any that they had left over. About 19 million people in the US have received the J&J vaccine since it first became available. But more than 31.5 million doses have been delivered to states and other jurisdictions, leaving about 12.5 million doses unused, according to CDC data.

“Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is no longer available in the U.S. All remaining U.S. government stock of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine expired May 7, 2023. Dispose of any remaining Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine in accordance with local, state, and federal regulations,” the quietly updated CDC guidance reads.

What a total waste of taxpayer money. How much good could have been done with all that cash flushed down the proverbial toilet into J&J coffers — all for a poorly conceived product that never worked as promised and carried severe side effect risks.

Via NBC News, May 5, 2022:

U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine. U.S. authorities for months have recommended that Americans starting their Covid-19 vaccinations use the Pfizer or Moderna shots instead.

Had the FDA done its due diligence in requiring Johnson & Johnson to put its product through the same vetting process that every vaccine in history prior to 2020 had undergone, of course, it would never have made it to market in the first place.

Instead, it dumped a billion dollars of taxpayer money blindly into the procurement of 100 million doses — many of which are now rotting on pharmacy shelves waiting to be tossed out like yesterday’s trash.

“The United States government will pay Johnson & Johnson over $1 billion for 100 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, as it stocks up on vaccine and drugs in an attempt to tame the pandemic,” Reuters reported in August 2020.

Will any of the Public Health™ bureaucrats who lent their authoritative seal of approval to this massive government spending spree ever be held accountable?

Let’s not hold out hope.