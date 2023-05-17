Whistleblowers Say Durham Report Should Be ‘Death Knell’ for Corrupt FBI

The report from Special Counsel John Durham “should be the final death knell for the FBI.”

That’s what FBI whistleblower Steve Friend said as Durham exposes the FBI’s partisan targeting of Donald Trump. Friend and fellow FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin explained on Fox News how the FBI has become a “political actor” actively interfering in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Friend, who exposed the FBI’s ”improper practices” surrounding the Jan. 6 investigations, even had a sobering warning for the 2024 election: “[the intelligence community is] mobilizing to work on behalf of the Joe Biden campaign.”

Former FBI agents and whistleblowers Seraphin and Friend were on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle. The Durham Report revealed that there wasn’t any real evidence of supposed Russian collusion on which the Obama administration and FBI began investigating then-presidential candidate Donald Trump before the 2016 election. The Durham report is another blow to the “Russia collusion” hoax. And, according to Friend, who previously revealed improper actions of the FBI related to Jan. 6 investigations, it should also be the “death knell” of the corrupt and partisan FBI.

Former FBI agent Steve Friend: Durham Report should be the final death knell for the FBI. pic.twitter.com/cPiCndiJWl — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 16, 2023

Host Laura Ingraham described the 2016 investigation as “the FBI working at the behest of a presidential campaign,” Democrat Hillary Clinton’s. Seraphin called the Durham report “totally damning,” even though it’s “softly worded.” Investigations into the Clinton Foundation were slowed or stopped, while Trump was targeted without solid evidence or briefing, Seraphin noted.

Ingraham played a clip from former FBI official and NBC analyst Frank Figliuzzi, accusing Durham himself of being “weaponized” in exposing government “institutions.” Oh, the horror!

Friend reacted to the clip by saying the FBI is “no longer an objective force for good.” In the case the Durham report exposed, the FBI decided what evidence it would and would not consider in order to help its “preferred political candidate.” Instead, the FBI used “all their resources and all their focus” to target “the individual [Trump] that they viewed to be the most problematic to the existing entrenched forces that we have within our intelligence community and our federal law enforcement, that is so beholden to these growing budgets.”

The “weapons and the apparatchiks of our federal government have now been turned against the American population,” Friend said. This has become obvious as the FBI targets Donald Trump, his allies, pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, parents who express concern about school curriculum, and Americans expressing free speech online.

Ingraham cited an FBI statement to Fox News Today after the Durham Report’s release. “The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel John Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time,” the statement claimed. “Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented.” No apology — and no explanation of how the supposed “reforms” have not prevented constant and blatantly politically partisan FBI attacks on the individuals and groups I highlighted above.

Seraphin critiqued the FBI’s attitude, explaining that the FBI demands that “you need to be loyal to the institution of the Bureau,” and “the constitutional oath is a distant second or, you know, doesn’t matter at all.” The FBI now is not about what is right, just, true, or Constitutional. It’s about what serves its own political interests. Seraphin brought up recently confirmed allegations that the FBI was planting spies in traditional Catholic churches. Instead of admitting it was wrong, Seraphin said, the FBI announced that “we need to be very concerned about protecting the brand of the FBI.”

He personally experienced the supposed reforms as an FBI agent at the time, Seraphin explained. They didn’t change anything major. “It involved about a 45-minute PowerPoint,” then two more, “and that was the end of it…There was no follow-up, there was no — you know — stoppage of the abuse of the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] system.” In fact, the FBI “didn’t correct the problems at all; they just kind of kicked the can down the road.”

Ingraham asked Friend if such blatant election interference as the FBI practiced in 2016 could happen again in 2024. “I’m very concerned,” Friend replied. “I think all you have to look at is 2016 and 2020. I think 2016 is this Durham Report; it exposed [what] was sort of a prelude to what we saw in 2020 when it came to the intelligence community and entrenched forces. They’re mobilizing to — to work on behalf of the Joe Biden campaign and work against a duly elected president.”

The FBI is now so untrustworthy that judges cannot accept signed affidavits from FBI agents, Friend insisted, since the FBI is willing to operate without evidence, as the Durham Report showed. “And no impartial jury should render a guilty verdict” based on FBI evidence, as happened to Jan. 6 prisoners.

Indeed, Friend argued, the Durham Report “should be the final death knell for the FBI… now the FBI has exposed itself as a political actor, and it’s no longer legitimate, and they just really need to be ControlAltDeleted.”