NYC Parents Are Protesting the Use of School Gyms to House Illegal Aliens

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is denying that using school gymnasiums to house 60,000 illegal aliens who have arrived in the city in the last year will impact students.

“They will not be impacted directly,” Adams said during an interview on 1010 WINS. “They’re not going to be impacted. I’m never going to put our children in harm’s way.”

Is the mayor worried that some illegal aliens won’t be as peaceful and well-behaved as we’re led to believe? Otherwise, why is he denying he’s going to put New York City kids in harm’s way?

At any rate, NYC parents don’t believe hizzoner.

NY Daily News:

More than 100 parents and students protested at the building that houses Public School 17 and Middle School 577 in Williamsburg Tuesday morning. According to event organizers there, migrants were housed in the building overnight, but cleared out ahead of the demonstration. The city’s repurposing of the gym at the school is particularly fraught because it just opened in January, after years of parents advocating for it.

“We have a new building that we fought for so our children could have a gym,” said Stacy, whose 10-year-old son receives special education services. “They worked hard to get these activities. They have a carnival next week, and they may not have it now.”

Related: OOPS! Chicago Democrats in Trouble With Black Voters Over Migrant Invasion of South Side

Meanwhile, Adams says that six schools in Brooklyn would be playing host to illegal aliens in their gyms.

ABC7:

Dozens of parents and even students picketed outside P.S. 172 on Tuesday and returned again on Wednesday. They say they want their children to be able to use their school gym for its intended purpose, and that it’s not safe to have strangers being housed so close to their kids. They said their conversations with school officials at the meeting did little to quell their safety concerns for students and asylum seekers. Though Adams admitted this new housing plan is a drastic decision, he says the city is out of options.

“Each gym, the 20 gyms that we are looking at, we have not made a final determination on all the gyms, but that we are looking at are separate from the actual school buildings, they are independent from the school buildings, they are not in buildings where schools are,” the mayor said.

School officials promised that illegal alien “individuals and families” would be confined to the school’s standalone gym, saying, “This should not impact school operations, nor will the families have access to any other part of the school where students and staff are.”

Anyone who believes the illegals aren’t going to try to roam and explore the schools where they’re going to be stuck needs a reality check.

But, some parents are still angry and don’t see how it would be possible for school operations to be separate from migrant housing. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks reassured parents that the migrants won’t disrupt schools. “This is a crisis, it’s fluid,” Banks said. “We don’t have enough time to get out to every community and do the level of engagement that we would do under most circumstances.”

“All’s well! Remain Calm!”

The southern border may not be chaos — yet. But a steady stream of 8,000 to 10,000 illegals every day means that New York City and other large metro areas are soon to be overwhelmed.

Mayor Adams says that the city is expecting 15 buses from the border later today.