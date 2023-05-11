OOPS! Chicago Democrats in Trouble With Black Voters Over Migrant Invasion of South Side

Chicago got a lot more than it bargained for when the people voted for “sanctuary city” policies. Taking them at their word—that they would welcome hordes of illegal aliens—the governor of border state Texas, Greg Abbott, has been sending busloads of people who cross into his state illegally right to the heart of Chicago. It’s the best idea anyone has come up with yet. Let the sanctuary cities become the new border towns! Let the blowhards who say it’s inhumane to turn people away absorb them! Afterall, they’re the compassionate ones, right? They’re the ones who continually point the finger at the border state governors and criticize their reluctance to take on the never-ending human waves. So why, when they’ve now been given the chance to welcome them with open arms, is there trouble in sanctuary paradise?

The mayor of Chicago, Beetlejuice Lori Lightfoot, wrote a letter to Abbott last week begging him to stop sending the people she said she wanted.

Lightfoot said that Texas was planning on sending more migrants to Chicago starting Monday, which she argued against, noting that Chicago does not have the resources to house more migrants. She said in the letter that since Chicago has responded to the arrival of migrants sent by Texas in August 2022, the city has cared for more than 8,000 people. She wrote that Chicago has “no more shelters, spaces, or resources” to address another influx of migrants to the city.

Abbott continued sending busloads.

And now one community in Chicago has found out that one of their school buildings is going to become temporary housing for the masses of people flooding into Chicago with no background checks or paperwork. They don’t like it one bit and the really funny part is they’re all Democrat voters. Democrats have a total lock on the black vote but they found themselves in front of a near riotous crowd of their own voters when they delivered the bad news.

Chicago residents are told that 250 illegals are coming to their neighborhood This is how they reacted: pic.twitter.com/YDRIBhqCxg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 11, 2023

Alderman Michelle Harris of the 8th Ward said, “While this crisis may constitute an emergency for the city of Chicago it does not constitute an emergency for the South Shore community!” She joined with her constituents in protesting the placement of 250 to 500 people in an abandoned school. The board making the decisions were loudly shouted down. Everyone involved in this is a Democrat, and it’s hilarious.

Does that mean there’s some hope that black voters in Chicago will finally realize who the problem is and vote the other way? Probably not. But there was one person in the audience holding a sign that read…wait for it…”Build The Wall.”

Photos captured from the event pic.twitter.com/mp3946xI3L — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 11, 2023

Busing the illegals to sanctuary cities is the most brilliant solution the border states have ever come up with. Let the Democrats confront the realities of their own policies. This is what they campaigned on, what they claim to want, and it is being handed to them with a nice heaping side of schadenfreude.

The sad part is that Democrat politicians like Alderman Harris will likely lay the blame at the feet of Republicans rather than break ranks and identify Democrat policies that are to blame. Hopefully, their voters will not fall for that spin.

Get out of sanctuary cities if you can. It’s going to get a lot worse before it’s over.