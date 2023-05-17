NY School Mandatory Sex Ed for Fifth Graders Features Graphic Depictions of Sex Acts

How young is too young? A progressive school on Long Island, N.Y., thinks that fifth graders are old enough to be exposed to graphic depictions of vaginal and anal sex as well as masturbation and homosexuality. The Waldorf School of Garden City is using the “Our Whole Lives” sex ed curriculum that uses the book It’s Perfectly Normal as a “supplementary resource,” which is progressive teacher-speak for making controversial books available for inquisitive pre-teens to read.

Can 10 and 11-year-olds grasp all the complexities of sex without being propagandized or corrupted?

“My concern is that when ideas are brought up in class repeatedly… it has a certain significance for the child and it’s now being inserted into the consciousness of the child,” one mother said during the school’s two-hour town hall meeting last month, audio of which was provided to the New York Post.

And the impact on kids? Certainly, they lose some innocence about the world. The better question is, are parents better able to guide a child through this loss of innocence or teachers with an agenda?

“(Her) play has changed, (her) thoughts have changed, it’s changed who (she) was as a person, as a 10-year-old. When our children bring us something, it’s the time to introduce it, but if you’re forcing it… I don’t want my 10-year-old, her play, her thoughts to be different from who she is right now.”

That’s it exactly.

New York Post:

Five parents spoke to The Post about the new sex ed curriculum and asked that they not be identified as they said some parents have been “intimidated” and threatened with being labeled as “against diversity” for speaking up. One mother got upset when speaking on the phone with The Post, saying she feared retaliation from the school where parents sign contracts every February for their children’s enrollment for the following year. “This school is the one place where they have always let children be children and they used to try to keep them away from social media and television,” another mother said. “But now this ideology is becoming the forefront of the school’s focus. I’m all for diversity and inclusion but it takes on a whole new tone when your little kids come home lecturing you about pronouns and asking about oral sex.”

One of the many exercises in the curriculum involves telling kids how wrong they are in thinking certain things are for one gender only. “Teachers distribute ‘Gender Variation Cards’ and kids are encouraged to imagine they woke up one day ‘with a body and gender identity different’ from before.”

“This type of curriculum is intended to divide children from their parents’ values,” Slater told the Post. “It’s about values deconstruction. They’re told at a young age they have a right to sexual pleasure and sexual knowledge and it often turns kids against their parents’ views and values on sex and sexuality. The school administrators don’t worry about backlash because they know they have the backing of the Biden Administration.”

There appears to be a great effort to hide or conceal what’s going on in this particular school from parents. This begs the question, if what they’re teaching is so good for the children, why not be open about it and proud of it?

The school may be proud of what they’re doing but they’re terrified of letting parents know. Somewhere along the way, schools decided their superior education and experience gives them the right to decide how to teach kids subjects for which parents should, at the very least, have major input into developing curriculum.