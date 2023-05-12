Kirk Cameron Slams ‘Nefarious Progressive’ Public Schools

In a recent interview on One America News Network, Kirk Cameron, the Christian actor and author, expressed strong criticism towards public schooling.

In the interview, Cameron voiced his concerns about public schools being influenced by what he referred to as “nefarious forces.” According to him, these forces aim to indoctrinate children by eradicating the presence of God and substituting it with what he described as “progressive, socialist, communist ideas.”

“The target is always children. And that’s why God gave children to parents and not to governments, not to woke institutions that then are staffed and manned by those who want to undermine the faith and values that made America great, that advanced the good,” he explained.

“So, we shouldn’t be surprised that nefarious forces are targeting children because the goal is ultimately the collapse of the family and the killing of God in America. Because what that does is that it destabilizes our moral and societal structures, that it can then be replaced and reorganized with something different like progressive, socialist, communist ideas. And that has always been the plan.”

Home-school advocate, actor Kirk Cameron, says public schools are staffed with “nefarious forces” who want to indoctrinate kids by “killing God,” and replacing him with “progressive, socialist, communist ideas.” pic.twitter.com/RUiYqywMGf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 12, 2023

Many on the left are attacking Kirk Cameron for speaking out, but the fact is, he’s absolutely correct. Here at PJ Media, we’ve been reporting on how public schools have become indoctrination centers for leftist ideology, from critical race theory to transgender ideology, and everything in between.

We’ve seen schools socially transition students in secret without their parent’s knowledge or consent with so-called trans closets. PJM’s Megan Fox has reported on how this is happening nationwide in our public schools. This isn’t merely rogue teachers or administrators, either; it’s happening as a matter of policy in some of the largest school districts in the country, including the Los Angeles Unified School District, Chicago Public Schools, New York Public Schools, and many, many more. These schools are teaching kids that the state is better suited to care for them than their own family.

It gets worse. The children being targeted by these “nefarious forces” are getting younger and younger. Last year, a preschool teacher in North Carolina was exposed for using LGBTQ-themed flashcards in her class to teach colors. And, of course, another big issue is how schools are taking young children to participate in Drag Queen Story Hours.

Children are not only being exposed to LGBTQ propaganda but also being groomed for sexual activity. Schools and public libraries are promoting pornographic content under the guise of LGBTQ inclusivity. For instance, last year, the largest school district in Utah removed 52 books from its library due to explicit content, including an LGBT graphic novel that depicted sex acts involving minors. This suggests that child pornography is acceptable as long as it is related to LGBTQ themes. Such incidents are occurring nationwide, and LGBTQ activists are fiercely advocating to keep this material in schools, making it accessible to children.