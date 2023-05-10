Colorado Mom Sues School After Secret Trans Group Recruits Her Daughter and Does "Unthinkable Things"

A Colorado momma bear is suing Wellington Middle School in Fort Collins, Colo., after learning they pulled her sixth-grade daughter into a secret transgender recruiting meeting disguised as an “art club.”

“When she got there, she very quickly learned it was actually a gender and sexuality awareness club,” Erin Lee told Fox News. “The art teacher had invited in an outside presenter into the classroom that day,” Lee continued. “And this woman did absolutely unthinkable things with the kids.”

“What you hear in here, stays in here,” the mystery groomer allegedly told the kids, suggesting that telling their parents wasn’t “safe.”

Lee further disclosed that the guest presenter informed the kids they were transgender if they didn’t feel totally comfy with their gender.

“She explained to my daughter that if she is not 100 percent comfortable in her female body, then she’s transgender,” Lee stated.

The secret speaker also told the kids they can refer to themselves as “queer” if they haven’t yet decided their gender.

The presenter also introduced the 6th graders to the idea of promiscuity. “She talked to them about polyamory,” Lee declared.

FACT-O-RAMA! Psychology Today defines polyamory as “the practice of having multiple intimate relationships, whether sexual or just romantic, with the full knowledge and consent of all parties involved. Polyamory is generally not gender-specific; anyone can have multiple partners of any gender.”

Then it got worse.

“She told them that these new labels that they had just adopted made them more likely to commit suicide and talked to them extensively about suicide,” Lee continued.

The art teacher — a substitute — and the mystery speaker were finally identified by Parents Defending Education as Jenna Riep and Kimberly Chambers, respectively.

Chambers also happens to be the director of SPLASH (Supporting Pride Learning and Social Happenings) Youth of Northern Colorado. Riep also works for the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, which has access to student information.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 350 teachers were arrested in 2022 for sex crimes with kids, 75% of which involved their own students.

Lee immediately pulled her daughter from the school, which resulted in a well-child check by the school. Lee responded to the well-check by stating her daughter was “doing much better” now that she was attending a Christian school.

The school district admitted the “club” was real and that any conversations that had taken place might be confidential.

“In PSD [Poudre School District], a GSA [Genders & Sexualities Alliances] club could be student-sponsored, which is started/run/led by a student and has an adult present at meetings; or school-sponsored, which is started/run/led by an adult. The GSA at Wellington Middle School is school-sponsored,” the district said.

Fox News reached out to Chambers for a comment but she did not respond.