Groomer Alert: North Carolina Preschool Uses LGBT Flashcards to Teach Kids Colors

A North Carolina preschool class has been using LGBTQ-themed flashcards to teach kids colors. One card even depicts a pregnant man.

According to the report, Republican State Rep. Erin Paré was alerted to the use of the cards at Ballentine Elementary School in Wake County, N.C., by a constituent.

A North Carolina pre-school teacher used LGBT-themed flashcards to teach her students colors.https://t.co/zg3r5sLUjF#groomers pic.twitter.com/AClU338AaT — Margolis & Cox (@MargolisandCox) May 29, 2022

“Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom,” she said. “I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School.”

Paré attempted to verify the use of the flashcards with the elementary school’s principal. “The principal was able to locate the cards in the preschool classroom and verify with the teacher that they had been used to teach colors, which the principal said was approved curriculum at the school,” Fox News reports. “The principal took possession of the cards and alerted the district superintendent and human resources about the incident, which she said she was unaware of until being alerted to the situation by Paré.”

The North Carolina General Assembly is in the process of getting legislation passed similar to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill that would empower parents to have more input over what’s taught in school and give them the opportunity to opt their kids out of “age-inappropriate classroom materials.”