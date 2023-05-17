News & Politics

THURSDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Athena Thorne

By Stephen Green 5:52 PM on May 17, 2023
Making her very first appearance on Thursday’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere” is PJ Media’s very own (and very good) Athena Thorne.

Apparently, Athena is a little nervous about being on the show for the first time, what with Kruiser and I being so chummy after three-plus years of doing this together.

So to all my VIP Gold peeps, I ask you this: Please help make Athena feel welcome, and nobody tell her about the mandatory hazing rituals for first-timers.

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
