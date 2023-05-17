RFK Jr. Outs New NIH Head Nominee as a Pfizer Lackey

The NIH has a newly nominated Pfizer rubber stamper in chief.

Via The White House:

Today, President Biden announced his intent to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the world’s preeminent biomedical research organization. Dr. Bertagnolli is a world-renowned surgical oncologist, cancer researcher, educator, and physician-leader who has the vision and leadership needed to deliver on NIH’s mission to seek fundamental knowledge and promote human health. Statement from President Biden: “Dr. Bertagnolli has spent her career pioneering scientific discovery and pushing the boundaries of what is possible to improve cancer prevention and treatment for patients, and ensuring that patients in every community have access to quality care.

Biden’s handlers neglected to mention that the new NIH puppet is a Pfizer flunky, just like the last one.

Biden’s primary competitor, with whom his handlers refuse to permit a debate, stepped in to properly complete Bertagnolli’s introduction to the public.

Yesterday, President Biden announced Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as his intended nominee for Director of the NIH. Guess what? From 2015-2021, Bertagnolli received more than 116 grants from Pfizer, totaling $290.8 million. This amount made up 89% of all her. research grants.… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 16, 2023

Per Open Payments, a sunlight organization administered by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Bertagnolli was awarded $290.8 million from Pfizer spaced out across 116 grants between 2015 and 2021.

“Does this mean Dr. Bertagnolli is personally corrupt? Not at all. But it does mean that she will probably represent the viewpoints and priorities of the pharmaceutical industry. That is how agencies are captured,” RFK Jr. added in a sub-tweet on the same thread.

One criticism I have of the candidate is that he is too gentlemanly — probably due to the lifetime he has spent in the polite halls of the liberal ruling class — when it comes to dealing with these people head-on.

I understand the personal disposition as well as the political calculus — that going too hard rhetorically against institutionally corrupted figures like Bertagnolli might sour voters with more moderate sensibilities — but I believe they are based on an incorrect assessment of the current mood.

Trump won in 2016 by not pulling any punches. The all-out instinct is in Trump’s nature, so perhaps he hit on the populist thirst to put these people in their place accidentally. In any case, it worked because the American people are tired of undue respect being paid to weaselly bureaucrats and politicians like Bertagnolli.

In a just world, every time this woman appeared in public, her propaganda would come packaged with a “sponsored by Pfizer” disclaimer at the outset — as would the corporate media’s “reporting.” Ideally, her ridiculous white-coat costume would be festooned with the Pfizer logo like a NASCAR driver’s jacket.