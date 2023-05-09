The Morning Briefing: Democrats Are Holding Dress Rehearsals for More 'Summer of Love' Riots

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lorita credited her standing in the macramé community to the year she spent playing drums for an all-female Motörhead tribute band.

It’s always difficult to anticipate what new trickery the Democrats might concoct to sway any given election. They’re devious, after all, and it’s nigh on impossible for non-devious types to get in their heads.

Another thing that’s important to ponder is which parts of their established playbook they might trot out. It’s a thick playbook, to be sure, and there’s a good chance that they’ll be throwing the whole thing at the GOP to keep President LOLEightyonemillion around well past his expiration date. The cabal running Biden’s brain is at this moment prepping for whichever nominee the Republicans eventually throw at them.

Their candidates may be trainwrecks, but their gameplan will be rock solid.

Because the beating heart of the 21st century Democrats is communism, civil unrest is a favorite tool of theirs. It provides a lot of cover for a lot of what they would like to keep in the shadows.

Many expect some sort of trouble in the streets to pop up next year just before the election. But what if they decide that more is better and want to kick things off this year? Maybe just give it a trial run.

Kevin chronicled some of the responses to Jordan Neely’s death that are going on in New York:

Neely is the poster boy to kick off the 2023 riot season that the left is hungry to start. He is black, homeless, and mentally ill. Even more mouthwatering to the Marxists, he was killed by a white military veteran. Liberals began protesting Neely’s death. The protests soon turned violent, and several anarchists were arrested. The number of protestors is growing — just like we saw after George Floyd died. Other meatheads threatened to shoot people. Scores of protestors jumped onto the subway tracks to halt incoming trains.

Kevin notes in his headline that there are “only days left before riot season.” That may be dark humor to those of us on the right, but it is probably on a lot of leftist calendars.

The wave of George Soros-funded progressive prosecutors who have been ushered into office in recent years haven’t been put in place without reason. The Democrats don’t want criminals to have an easy time of it because they actually care about anyone. They need to know that there is plenty of kindling and fuel in big cities for any fires of “peaceful protest” that they need to start on a moment’s notice.

Dem higher-ups don’t mind the crime in blue urban areas because it doesn’t affect them, they tend to live in gated communities that are far from any danger zones. And, thanks to generous assistance from their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, they can keep insisting that it’s not really a problem. Dems in charge of blue cities get away with this because, as Kevin wrote in another post, they know that there will never be any electoral consequences for them, in most cases anyway. Lori Lightfoot in Chicago is an exception, even though her replacement will do absolutely nothing to make crime better in the city.

It’s not outlandish to think that the Democrats are looking at “unrest” in cities they run and secretly hoping for some well-timed riots. Protests are a marvelous way to deflect from whatever Biden is screwing up at the moment. These dress rehearsals help them prepare for the big civil unrest finale that they almost certainly have planned for 2024.

It’s not paranoia if it’s really happening.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Baby elephant sliding down a hill.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Uh79zCxEAE — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 8, 2023

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Today It’s Your Gas Stove, Tomorrow It’s Your Dishwasher

NYC DA Alvin Bragg Sees His Shadow, Only Days Left Before Riot Season

Pass. WATCH: Activist Demands $200 MILLION Per African-American in Slavery Reparations

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Will Carmakers Be the Ones to Finally Murder Conservative Talk Radio?

San Francisco’s Criminals and Crack Heads Lose Another Big Retailer to Loot

Why Do They Keep Voting for This? Spelunking the Minds of Leftists

Children’s Show ‘Bluey’ Retroactively Edited After Accusations of ‘Fat Shaming’

Oh Yeah, That First Amendment Thing: Biden’s HHS Backs Down On Harassing Catholic Hospital

Illegal Aliens Cost City Taxpayers BILLIONS in Free Care

If he can remember who Hunter is. Is Joe Biden Going to Pardon Hunter?

Report: DOJ Ignored Bribery Allegation Against Joe Biden in 2018

Bombshell News on Joe Biden Is Coming: ‘Do Not Indict Hunter Biden Before Wednesday,’ Says Comer

Townhall Mothership

Based Tulsi Gabbard Has A Lot To Say About The Transgender Craze

Viewers Noticed Something Strange About John Kerry at King Charles’ Coronation

Hawley Has an Idea to ‘Make Clear’ to Garland ‘He Needs to Do His Job and Enforce the Law’ on SCOTUS

Suspect’s Name Is Al Dente: Locals Solve Who Was Dumping Mounds of Pasta in NJ

Gavin Newsom tries anti-gun attack that backfires

Cam&Co. “Red flag” laws aren’t the solution to dangerous people

Tennessee dad shoots intruders who threatened son at gunpoint

Are Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk cooking something up?

Lock up Biden’s bag man. Blinken facing possible contempt of Congress charges

Journalisming! Major scoop by Axios: Biden prefers ice cream to fish

The FBI Wants You to Celebrate Because It Has Spied on Fewer Americans Without Warrants

Postal Carrier Robberies Spike 78%, ‘Outraged’ Union Demands Action

WATCH: House Democrat Chair Waxes Imbecilic, Blames Biden Border Surge on ‘Climate Change’

Dem strategist draws Venn diagram of men with guns and men who are afraid to take the subway

Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden doesn’t get the credit he deserves from the press

KJP’s debt ceiling analogy torpedoes Biden’s student loan ‘forgiveness’ argument

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Is the Media Deliberately Creating Racial Divisions?

Sycophants Only, Please: White House Press Offices Bans New York Post From Biden Event

RFK Jr. Publicly Implicates CIA in Uncle’s Assassination

Kamala Harris Is Beyond Fixable

Op-Ed: The Irony of Reparations

Alabama’s Baseball Gambling Scandal May Be Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Why Aren’t We Talking About the 25th Amendment?

Around the Interwebz

‘Taxi’ Cast Reunites 40 Years After End Of Comedy Series

See the first five Lego sets designed in a competition anyone can enter

The Eclectic Favorite Foods of 6 British Royals

Smells Like Onion

Small Town’s Economy Wholly Dependent On Cars That Made Wrong Turn After Getting Off Interstate https://t.co/1tbdQKVmZp pic.twitter.com/L4K6rzpg1c — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 8, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery