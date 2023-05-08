Sycophants Only, Please: White House Press Offices Bans New York Post From Biden Event

The New York Post itself thinks this is all about Hunter Biden, and they could be right. The Post was the first to report on Hunter’s laptop, only to get banned from Twitter for doing so, while 51 top American intelligence professionals assured the world that the laptop was “Russian disinformation.” Now that Hunter may finally get indicted, albeit not for the serious crimes that are buttressed by an abundance of evidence from his laptop, the Post reported that “the White House press office barred The Post from attending President Biden’s only daytime public event Monday.” Free press? Come on, man! That’s so twentieth century.

Old Joe was appearing with Trans Pete, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, “to talk about airline policies in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.” That was a decidedly low-risk setting, and to lessen the pressure even more upon the dementia-ridden Potemkin president, Biden had no time for the reporters that his handlers did allow to attend: the alleged commander-in-chief “took no shouted questions at the venue, which houses the set of a ’fake’ White House and about 50 theater-style seats for reporters — about 20 of which were empty Monday.”

White House wonks emailed the Post earlier on Monday to inform them of the ban: “We are unable to accommodate your credential request to attend the Investing in Airline Accountability Remarks on 5/8. The remarks will be live-streamed and can be viewed at WH.gov. Thank you for understanding. We will let you know if a credential becomes available.”

While the White House has previously claimed that “space limitations” required them to limit the number of reporters who could attend, they didn’t mention that in their letter to the Post, and given that the room was almost half empty, it would have been an even flimsier excuse than usual. There is no doubt whatsoever that twenty reporters could easily have been found who would have eagerly filled the empty seats and been happy for a chance to cover a White House event. But Old Joe’s regime is not like previous administrations, which opened White House events to all journalists. On Old Joe’s watch, the White House screens reporters using unexplained criteria (likely ideological conformity, given the general, albeit not universal, sycophancy of the White House press corps).

The Post notes that Washington reporters haven’t all received this with alacrity: “In June 2022, 73 journalists representing nearly two-thirds of White House briefing room seats signed a letter demanding the end of the mysterious prescreening process for events. But the unprecedented access restrictions have remained in place and press officials refuse to explain the criteria for selection to leaders of the White House Correspondents’ Association.” Gee, one might almost get the impression that this was an authoritarian regime.

Meanwhile, although Old Joe continues to insist that Hunter “has done nothing wrong,” the walls, as the Left likes to say about Donald Trump, are closing in. The Post states that “there actually are extensive ties between President Biden and his son’s business dealings — and congressional Republicans have subpoenaed bank records of Biden family associates and reviewed bank Suspicious Activity Reports in an effort to track the flow of funds to the Bidens.”

The corruption doesn’t just involve Hunter, but Old Joe’s brother James, who boasted to a corporate executive in 2006: “Don’t worry about investors. We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden…We’ve got investors lined up in a line of 747s ﬁlled with cash.”

Does Old Joe really have anything to worry about? With Merrick Garland heading up the Justice (For Leftists) Department, the answer is almost certainly no, but his handlers still appear nervous about the details of his deep career-long corruption getting out. The Post has the receipts and has already earned Affable Lunchbucket Joe’s everlasting enmity by publicizing Hunter’s laptop in the first place.

Still, banning the paper from covering a White House event that was unlikely to afford reporters an opportunity to allow Old Joe to say anything embarrassing or damaging was a new low even for this White House. We have already seen how much the Biden regime hates dissent, with its abortive Disinformation Governance Board, its efforts to silence dissidents on social media, and its ongoing efforts to criminalize and silence what it calls “hate speech.” Now it is taking direct action against the freedom of the press. The Biden years will be remembered as a period in which the U.S. government began all-out war against Americans’ Constitutional protections