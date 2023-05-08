Australian Children's Show Retroactively Edited After Accusations of 'Fat Shaming'

Social Justice™ feminists trained in the dark arts have set their moral outrage sights on a children’s TV show that encourages exercise as a healthy lifestyle practice.

Bluey is the best show on TV, and being disappointed in your body is a universal human condition. Teaching kids that they have agency over their weight is a moral good. The woke mob is wicked. https://t.co/N06LWdQn4T — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) May 5, 2023

Via CNN:

A recent episode of the hit children’s TV show “Bluey” has been edited after its original version sparked accusations of fat-shaming. The episode “Exercise,” first broadcast last month, no longer shows a bathroom scene in which Bluey’s parents weigh themselves in front of their children. “​​The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program,” a statement from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said Friday.

The allegedly offensive portion of the show that required revision to accommodate the hurt feelings of fat feminists on Twitter involves the cartoon parents being unsatisfied with their weight and, as a result, Bluey suggesting that they do some exercise:

The opening scene initially showed Bandit, Bluey’s father, weighing himself in the morning and sighing: “Oh man…I just need to do some exercise.” “Tell me about it,” Chilli, Bluey’s mother, said after walking in, before weighing herself to the same reaction. Bandit is seen sighing and clutching his midriff in disappointment, before Bluey asks: “Why don’t you just do some exercise?”

The whole weighing scene was cut out, but the exercise portion was spared.

“This new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way. As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program and we have updated the episode on our platforms,” the ABC said in a statement.

“In Australia, currently 63.4 per cent of adults and 24 per cent of children are considered overweight or obese. The World Obesity Federation projects 51 per cent of the global population will be overweight or obese by 2035,” according to SBS News, with similar rates in the United States and throughout the developed world.

Children need more encouragement to achieve healthy weights. If shame gets the job done, I would say it’s a net benefit. Everyone responds slightly differently to stimuli. The utility of shaming is not to make people feel bad about themselves as the ultimate objective but to make them feel bad enough to do something about it so they don’t have to get triggered every time a cartoon character weighs himself.

As my grandfather says, “Pain (emotional or physical) is a powerful motivator.”