RFK Jr. Publicly Implicates CIA in Uncle's Assassination

Perhaps assessing that there is no political upside to playing coy over the murders of his uncle and father over fifty years ago, RFK Jr. has publicly embraced the very likely “conspiracy theory” that the CIA was responsible.

Via New York Post:

“The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and in the cover-up.”

“There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point,” Kennedy said of JFK’s assassination in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

Recently uncovered evidence adds to the already substantial body of evidence — which could and has filled volumes — that U.S. intelligence orchestrated the assassination of a democratically elected president.

Via UVA Center For Politics:

Calling it “the tip of the iceberg,” Professor Larry J. Sabato and the Center for Politics at UVA released details today of new information discovered in records released by the National Archives last month from the collection of President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records. Among the findings was a previously unknown relationship between the CIA and then-President of Mexico to run a “telephone tap center.” The operation intercepted Lee Harvey Oswald’s call in Mexico City to the Soviet embassy a month before JFK’s assassination seeking a Cuban transit visa as a means of returning to the Soviet Union. The source of the tap had not been revealed to the public prior to last month. According to the new record, the Mexican President’s cooperation with the CIA at the time was also “not known to Mexican security and law enforcement officials.”

Publicly pointing the finger at the CIA is clearly the smartest strategy if RFK Jr. hopes to make it through the 2023-23 primary season with his brains intact.

He needs to inject the not just plausible but probable idea that the CIA killed his uncle into the public consciousness whenever he gets the chance so that an assassination attempt on his own life is off the table because it would be too politically risky to pull off.

It’s the same strategy as former Clinton associates preemptively declaring that they are not suicidal so that if/when they are suicided, the doubt has already been sufficiently seeded to warrant further investigation.

Aside from a simple survival tactic, in a previous decade claiming that the intelligence community killed his uncle might have been a political liability. But that widespread distrust that Americans have now in the Deep State — which is richly deserved — works in his favor in this regard.

“Only two-in-ten Americans say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (19%). Trust in the government has declined somewhat since last year when 24% said they could trust the government at least most of the time,” according to a 2022 Pew Research Center poll.

Compare to 73% of respondents in 1958 who expressed trust in government.

Everyone but the most hopelessly lobotomized MSNBC #Russiagate conspiracy theorist understands that the U.S. government does not represent their interests and that there is a rogue element within that is beyond the theoretical mechanisms of popular control exercised through Democracy™.