Is the Media Deliberately Creating Racial Divisions?

Has the media created, exacerbated, and driven racial and political divides in this country? Evidence indicates yes. Recently shared data shows just how much the media is to blame for fracturing America, and how it all started during the presidency of Marxist-trained Democrat Barack Obama.

The popular independent journalist on the Twitter account KanekoaTheGreat tweeted out results of a search he evidently did on the LexisNexis database. The charts he shared showed a significant rise in articles about racial or woke topics (like transgenderism) starting during the Obama presidency.

This is particularly interesting to me in light of the fact that Barack Obama originally made his career out of being a “community organizer,” which is a convenient way of saying racial agitator. Trained by disciples of radical Marxist Saul Alinsky, Obama learned how to divide classes and groups and weaponize those divisions. And during his presidency, the media apparently weaponized those divides as well. The Competitive Enterprise Institute reported in 2012 that Alinsky disciple Mike Kruglik said Obama was “the best student he ever had,” a “natural … undisputed master of agitation.” Obama himself reportedly recalled “a comprehensive course in Saul Alinsky during his years as a community organizer in Chicago” as “the best education he ever had.”

Alinsky was the man who dedicated his famous Rules for Radicals to Satan and said, “To say that corrupt means corrupt the ends is to believe in the immaculate conception of ends and principles. The real arena is corrupt and bloody. Life is a corrupting process from the time a child learns to play his mother off against his father in the politics of when to go to bed; he who fears corruption fears life.” Alinsky also said, “The greatest enemy of individual freedom is the individual himself.”

The Trump presidency is often labeled as the point when the country began to fracture significantly. But the seeds were sown during the Obama presidency, deliberately, with the media driving the divide.

KanekoaTheGreat tweeted on May 8, “#1 Look at the increase of news articles mentioning ‘white privilege,’ ‘systemic racism,’ ‘diversity and inclusion,’ and ‘unconscious bias.’ How does the media’s focus on identity politics and critical race theory contribute to the division and polarization of society?” How, indeed? It’s very deliberate. Race and gender are what matter to Marxists. It’s the same divide-and-conquer tactics socialists have always applied, in one way or another.

KanekoaTheGreat continued his thread with the following: “#2 Look at the increase in the number of news articles mentioning ‘whiteness,’ ‘intersectionality,’ ‘critical race theory,’ and ‘diversity training.’”

Notice that the sharp rise in all these articles began during the Obama presidency, 2008-2016. It is interesting to note that Obama’s election not unnaturally reduced perceptions of racism among Americans. They thought there was less racism in this country with a black man as president. Yet, by 2016, even CNN covered a poll showing most Americans believed race relations worsened under Obama.

The New York Times is a particularly egregious offender of this woke propaganda campaign, based on the evidence KanekoaTheGreat shared. ”#3 Look at the increase in the number of New York Times articles mentioning ‘discrimination,’ ‘social justice,’ ‘people of color,’ and ‘racism,’” KanekoaTheGreat continued.

Finally, KanekoaTheGreat concluded, “#4 Look at the increase in the number of New York Times articles mentioning ‘political correctness,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘police brutality,’ and ‘transgender.‘“

So what can we learn from this? For one thing, Americans were deliberately manipulated into seeing woke narratives or supposed racism as vitally important issues. This was a deliberate propaganda campaign against Americans. Yet another reason not to trust the media.

Secondly, we really are in a culture war right now. Radical leftists are trying to achieve a fundamental and Orwellian transformation of America. Republicans need to fight to win. Marxist activists are desperately trying to control the narrative and to divide Americans from each other, and it is absolutely vital that we stop them.