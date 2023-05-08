Why Aren’t We Talking About the 25th Amendment?

Soon after Joe Biden announced his reelection bid, a Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed that 63% of Americans don’t believe he is mentally fit to serve a second term, and 62% believe that his physical health isn’t good enough either.

It’s a devastating poll. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. With numbers like that, it’s hard to imagine how Biden can successfully get reelected. But beyond the question of how this affects his chances in November 2024, the bigger question is: why isn’t there a national conversation about invoking the 25th Amendment and removing him from office?

After Donald Trump’s surprise victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016, questioning Trump’s mental health became the Democrats’ second-favorite pastime, just behind claiming that he colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary. While it seems a distant memory to us now, the calls for Trump to be removed from office over doubts about his mental fitness were raised and amplified by the mainstream media.

A year into his presidency, Trump even requested a cognitive assessment from his physician in order to silence his critics, which he reportedly aced, but naturally, it didn’t satisfy his critics who were desperate to remove him from office and considered all possible ways to do so, including impeachment.

And yet Trump’s opponents kept trying to push the narrative that Trump was mentally ill, despite no evidence for it. The media would give airtime to random mental health professionals willing to go on the air and claim that Trump was certifiably nuts, and during their first attempt to impeach him, they got 350 mental health professionals to sign a petition claiming that Trump’s mental health was deteriorating.

“We are speaking out at this time because we are convinced that, as the time of possible impeachment approaches, Donald Trump has the real potential to become ever more dangerous, a threat to the safety of our nation,” a statement accompanying the petition read. Bandy Lee, the former Yale psychiatrist who led that effort, has been curiously silent about Joe Biden, whose mental decline is apparent to anyone who has ever seen him try to speak. In between brief (possibly medically induced) moments of lucidity, he often appears lost, is prone to gaffes, forgetful, and speaks gibberish.

It is true that the mainstream media has occasionally highlighted concerns regarding President Biden’s age and ability to carry out the duties of the presidency. However, there hasn’t been a significant push for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

As silly as the calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked on Trump were, it is even more silly that there has not been a more significant effort to invoke it on President Biden, given the concerns about his mental fitness, save for one crucial detail: Kamala Harris. In the event the 25th Amendment was successfully invoked, she would assume the presidency. No one wants to see her as president. Her poll numbers are even worse than Joe Biden’s and despite her comparative youth, she has almost as much difficulty being coherent as Joe.

Kamala Harris may be a useless and embarrassing vice president, but she’s an extremely effective insurance policy from the 25th Amendment being invoked on Joe Biden.