NYC DA Alvin Bragg Sees His Shadow, Only Days Left Before Riot Season

Nothing pleases the Bolshies more than a career criminal who happens to be black and commits a crime and gets killed by a white person while doing it. Break out your riot garb!

FACT-O-RAMA! Career thug Saint George Floyd — high on fentanyl and suffering from COVID — died in police custody after a 20-minute struggle to avoid the back of a police car. He claimed he was claustrophobic, even though he was in a car when he was pulled over. A Minnesota jury convicted a police officer of killing Floyd because he knelt on Floyd’s neck, claiming it lead to his death. The Marxists used this incident to burn our cities for eight months.

As a 20-year denizen of New York City, I can assure you there is nothing more terrifying than a raggedly dressed, aggressive, homeless guy — redolent of human feces — screaming in your face for a “donation.”

As you likely know, a Marine, Daniel Penny, defended himself and a subway car full of strap-hangers (subway riders) by confronting a crazy, violent homeless career criminal demanding money from the commuters. We don’t know all the facts, but we’ve seen a brief clip of Penny restraining Jordan Neely in a chokehold.

That brief piece of video is all that was needed for lefty, commie jackpuddings — like demi-wit AOC — to deem Penny a murderer.

New Yorkers — most of whom vote for Democrats who promise to release prisoners from jail, support bail reform, and defund the police — were quick to protest the incident and demand police arrest the white “vigilante” who “murdered” the homeless wackadoo. Never mind that they voted for the circumstances that led to this incident in the first place.

Step aside, George Floyd, it’s Jordan Neely time!

Neely is the poster boy to kick off the 2023 riot season that the left is hungry to start. He is black, homeless, and mentally ill. Even more mouthwatering to the Marxists, he was killed by a white military veteran.

Liberals began protesting Neely’s death. The protests soon turned violent, and several anarchists were arrested. The number of protestors is growing — just like we saw after George Floyd died.

Other meatheads threatened to shoot people. Scores of protestors jumped onto the subway tracks to halt incoming trains.

This group of protesters below, some of whom are white, refuses to allow a train to leave the subway station even though a black man complains they are making him late for work.

NYC subway riders are getting frustrated with protesters interrupting and disrupting their rides #JordanNeely pic.twitter.com/DepIANsmlt — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 6, 2023

If 2020 taught us anything, this is possibly the beginning of eight months of rioting, looting, bloodshed, and violence, should Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg decides to press charges.

FACT-O-RAMA! The 2020 George Floyd riots led to roughly 2,000 police officers being injured in the first weeks of the calamity.

If Bragg had a soul, he would sell it for a chance to kick off another round of history-making nationwide violence. He also has a history of arresting people (then releasing them once he has made a point) who dare defend themselves against his street monsters.

I can’t see Bragg not prosecuting Penny. This is the moment he and his Stalinites have been waiting for. The weather is warm. The Zapatistas are hungry to destroy and have already hit the streets of New York City. May, the same month Geroge Floyd died, is the perfect time to start a warm-weather campaign of domestic terror that will likely last until Antifa gets too cold to incinerate our nation again.

I hope Mr. Penny has a good lawyer, and I hope you won’t be visiting a large, blue city with a Soros-funded DA.