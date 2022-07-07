NYC Clerk Defends Himself Against Violent Attacker and Goes to Jail, but Shooting a Cop Is OK

Jose Alba, a 51-year-old clerk in a Bronx bodega, fought off a violent attacker with a knife, killing him. Today, Alba sits in the infamous Riker’s Island jail.

BACKSTORY

A woman attempted to pay for a bag of chips with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) debit card. Alba handed her the chips. When the EBT card came back with insufficient funds, Alba took the chips back. The woman got mad and proceeded to knock items from the counter then stormed off to get her boyfriend, Austin Simon.

DAMAGE-O-RAMA! There have been a number of videos on social media showing irate customers causing chaos in stores and restaurants.

Ten minutes after the woman left, she returned with Simon, 33. Simon went behind the counter to confront Alba. Alba showed Simon the receipt stating the woman’s card was declined. That didn’t diffuse the situation.

Simon then pushed Alba into a chair and began raving at him. Alba tried to brush past Simon and that’s when Simon grabbed him, and when Alba grabbed a knife to defend himself.

FACT-O-RAMA! Austin Simon has eight known arrests on charges including assault, domestic assault, and robbery. He was on parole after being jailed for attacking a cop.

GRAPHIC WARNING

In the video below, Alba tries to escape but Simon won’t let him. A struggle ensues and Alba stabs Simon. The men then go off-camera where Simon’s girlfriend attacks Alba with her own knife. When the fight is over, Alba can be seen with a deep cut on his arm.

61-year-old bodega worker Jose Alba was attacked by an enraged career criminal, Austin Simon, who went behind the counter and choked him over a bag of chips. Alba defended himself, and Simon died. DA Alvin Bragg has charged him with murder. pic.twitter.com/FIfL1O1q7X — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2022

Simon was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Shockingly, Alba was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is being held on $250,000, which he doesn’t have. He has no arrests in his past. Commie District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg, whom many people want fired over his far-left, kid-glove treatment of violent criminals, pushed for $500,000 bail. Simon’s girlfriend wasn’t arrested, even though she attacked Alba with a knife.

Bragg has a history of going soft on criminals. Meet “rapper” Camrin Williams, aka C Blu.

Williams, 16, was approached by cops. A struggle ensued, during which Williams’s illegally purchased and illegally carried gun was fired, shooting a police officer in the leg. Williams’ charges were dropped.

New York rapper C Blu charges are dropped. The teen was accused of shooting an NYPD officer. A judge determined that cops had no reason to approach C Blu in the first place. pic.twitter.com/l8kzBeeFcj — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 21, 2022

Alba’s family started a GoFundMe profile to help with legal costs and had garnered almost $20,000, but GoFundMe was quick to delete it. The family then started a new profile at GiveSendGo.

Public outrage was swift. NYC Mayor Eric Adams expressed his condolences but didn’t comment on DA Bragg’s decision to charge Alba with second-degree murder.

Related: The Lefts’ Increasingly Untenable Approach to Black People

“My heart goes out to the employee who was in the store doing his job,” Adams told a reporter from the New York Post. “I am hoping that we take all of that into consideration, as this hard-working New Yorker was doing his job, and someone aggressively went behind the counter to attack him.”

If convicted, Alba is looking at 15-25 years behind bars.