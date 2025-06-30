Trans 'Influencer' May Land in Hot Water for Disney World Women's Bathroom Selfies

If you’re like me and not up on your transgender “influencers,” you probably haven’t heard of Lilly Tino. Tino is unmistakably a man, but he parades around social media as if he’s a woman.

Advertisement

Last year, Tino drew attention for a video at Disneyland in which he used a corn dog and cake pops to represent the male anatomy. In May, he stirred up controversy for a live stream at Walt Disney World, during which he got so upset over a cast member “misgendering” him that he demanded a refund for his meal.

Lilly Tino got mad at Disney and requested a refund after being misgendered pic.twitter.com/SiKo4GRXGa — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 26, 2025

Throughout the month of June, Tino has been going to Walt Disney World frequently and posting videos in which he reviews various bathrooms throughout the theme parks. He’s also taking selfies in these women’s restrooms; what makes all of it worse is that other guests are in the background of some of the photos and videos.

Inside the Magic reports that Tino “may have violated two separate Florida laws by taking the photos/videos in the restrooms. In 2023, Florida passed the Facility Requirements Based on Sex Act, which mandates that ‘individuals must use the restrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities that correspond to their sex assigned at birth.’ This law applies to ‘some’ private, public, and state-licensed facilities.”

Advertisement

Recommended: The New Blasphemy: Thou Shalt Not Offend the Rainbow

Reportedly, at least one woman is considering civil action against him.

Woman who was photographed by “Lily” Tino in Disney bathroom is looking to press charges



As she should. pic.twitter.com/V1sQk8Wo3L — Mattie Watkins (@thepeaklady) June 6, 2025

And now, the state of Florida is considering charges against Tino. In an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said, “Yeah, we're investigating this. We do not tolerate men or boys in women's and girls' restrooms, gyms, private spaces, no tolerance. We're investigating this one.”

Uthmeier concluded by saying that “here in Florida, we believe there are two sexes, men and women, and we are going to protect our girls at all costs.”

Trans influencer Lilly Tino is confirmed to be under criminal investigation for filming in women’s bathrooms at Disney, a felony under Florida Law.



This follows our exclusive report with Florida’s Attorney General @JamesUthmeierFL on the show.



He faces 5 years in prison and a… pic.twitter.com/o4D0aKNQYG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2025

Advertisement

Good on the Sunshine State. A man running around in nail polish and a t-shirt that reads “Mommy” has no business going into women’s public restrooms and taking photos and videos with other women and girls in them. This kind of thing must stop.

I’ll leave the final word with the brilliant J.K. Rowling:

This man’s bathroom photos are trophies. He wants women and girls in the background because it proves he’s violating women’s boundaries. Without actual females there as props all he’s got is a selfie of a scary-looking creep in mouse ears, which isn’t remotely what he’s after. https://t.co/2ff9od3qMN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 11, 2025

I’ve written reams about Disney — both good and bad — right here at PJ Media over the years, and I couldn’t have done it without your support. How can you support PJ Media? By becoming a VIP member.

What’s so great about a VIP membership besides the privilege of being called a VIP? Your VIP membership unlocks access to exclusive content: hotter stories, deeper dives, and even podcasts and live chats, as well as — best of all — an ad-free experience! Trust me, that alone is worth the price of admission.

PJ Media VIP is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code FIGHT and get 60% off!