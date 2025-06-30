Trans 'Influencer' May Land in Hot Water for Disney World Women's Bathroom Selfies

Chris Queen | 10:06 AM on June 30, 2025
Photo by Chris Queen

If you’re like me and not up on your transgender “influencers,” you probably haven’t heard of Lilly Tino. Tino is unmistakably a man, but he parades around social media as if he’s a woman.

Last year, Tino drew attention for a video at Disneyland in which he used a corn dog and cake pops to represent the male anatomy. In May, he stirred up controversy for a live stream at Walt Disney World, during which he got so upset over a cast member “misgendering” him that he demanded a refund for his meal.

Throughout the month of June, Tino has been going to Walt Disney World frequently and posting videos in which he reviews various bathrooms throughout the theme parks. He’s also taking selfies in these women’s restrooms; what makes all of it worse is that other guests are in the background of some of the photos and videos.

Inside the Magic reports that Tino “may have violated two separate Florida laws by taking the photos/videos in the restrooms. In 2023, Florida passed the Facility Requirements Based on Sex Act, which mandates that ‘individuals must use the restrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities that correspond to their sex assigned at birth.’ This law applies to ‘some’ private, public, and state-licensed facilities.”

Reportedly, at least one woman is considering civil action against him.

And now, the state of Florida is considering charges against Tino. In an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said, “Yeah, we're investigating this. We do not tolerate men or boys in women's and girls' restrooms, gyms, private spaces, no tolerance. We're investigating this one.”

Uthmeier concluded by saying that “here in Florida, we believe there are two sexes, men and women, and we are going to protect our girls at all costs.”

Good on the Sunshine State. A man running around in nail polish and a t-shirt that reads “Mommy” has no business going into women’s public restrooms and taking photos and videos with other women and girls in them. This kind of thing must stop.

I’ll leave the final word with the brilliant J.K. Rowling:

