Why Do They Keep Voting for This? Spelunking the Minds of Leftists

People with normal brains look at pictures of cities like Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco — large blue outhouses that have been gutted by years of commie dominance — and wonder how their citizens can keep voting for Democrats who brought the carnage and blight to their doorsteps.

Not only do they repeat this pattern for most of their lives, they think you’re trash for not agreeing with them.

As a former New York City liberal, I have some insight as to how — and why — white leftists close their eyes to reality and continue to vote to turn their towns into garderobes.

The commie pimp hand is strong and exercises complete dominance over white liberals desperate to prove — every day — their devotion to their political masters.

Better Than YOU

Progressives are supremacists who need to feel they are greater than someone and that someone is you.

Where we conservatives prefer to rely on our rascally “critical thinking” to form our opinions, progressives prefer to bend their knees (and raise their sleeves for, for example, a clot shot) to prove their devotion to what they can’t recognize as commie control. They consider their sheep-like compliance as “virtue.”

When President Biden was busy scolding people into taking an experimental “vaccine” to save them from a winter of severe illness and death virus that more than 99% of Americans would survive, we thinkers were skeptical. Progressives cowardly lined up to get their nine shots, then haughtily proceed to scream “GRANNY KILLER” at those who bravely dared to think for themselves.

Libs need to believe We the People are stupid for denying the unfounded “science” Lester Holt regurgitates about the vaccines that we all know is garbage. Lester probably hasn’t mentioned how ineffective the shots are, as his commie masters wouldn’t allow him to report that. But progressives — too brainwashed to think for themselves — will believe what their leaders tell them. To merely question Lester would get a lib labeled brain-dead science denier or, worse, a conservative.

FACT-O-RAMA! The same dolts calling you a “science denier” for questioning global warming clmate change will spit on you if you say a man in a dress isn’t every bit a woman as your mother.

Liberals mock us filthy unvaccinated folks, even as hyper-vaxxed young people are falling down and dying on football fields and tennis courts.

FACT-O-RAMA! More than 2,000 businesses have skedaddled from Seattle since 2020, when commie politicians allowed BLM and their non-binary siblings of Antifa to gut their town.

Liberals are taught that anyone who questions the lefty narrative must be stupid, racist, and — worse — a Republican.

Libtards will ignore the shocking level of black-on-white violence (discussing it would be racist) and will pompously send their kids to a predominantly black school to not seem all bigoty.

They will also turn a blind eye to rampant drug use, homelessness, and crime so as not to offend the criminals causing major stores to close up shop.

Liberal parents will boastfully allow a man in a dress to shake his shaved derriere in the face of their child to show the other lib parents how “open-minded” they are.

Check out this Slate article about a liberal white woman who chose to send her daughter to a predominantly black school and then complained that the young girl was bullied to the point that the mom had to pull her child out of the school. A black woman blames the bullying on — you guessed it — white racism. I guess neither woman heard the news that black people kill more than twice as many white people every year as white people kill black folks, even though white people outnumber black people five to one.

Under His Eye

Liberals have mottos they repeat to show the world how virtuous they are — and to single out the racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, megaphobic, uberphobic conservatives they refuse to tolerate.

These mottos include:

Trans women are real women.

There is no such thing as black-on-black crime. White people are violent colonizers

Muslims aren’t terrorists; the problem is angry, white men.

White liberals also believe black folks “don’t have access to the same quality foods and healthcare white people have.”

EQUALITY-O-RAMA! Though I’ve asked many times, not ONE liberal has been able to name a hospital or grocery store that refuses service to black folks.

What Have We Learned?

We’ve learned that white liberals will ignore crime stats and sacrifice their kids to black bullies simply to show the world how “not racist” they are.

They will take a useless/dangerous shot — and, astonishingly, give it to their kids — to avoid being called a “conservative.”

Libs will cheer for an obese, mentally ill man when he dons a dress and beats their daughter in a “beauty” pageant.

Progressives don’t see a problem with turning adult males with Down Syndrome into drag queens.

They will ignore any news that doesn’t come from a state-sanctioned news source, lest they be called a “conspiracy theorist.”

Liberals will dutifully prove they aren’t “transphobic” by applauding — extra loudly — as a bearded lady steals their daughter’s place on the college swim team.

Kids of liberals seem to pay the high price of mommy signaling her “virtue” to the world.

Many liberals dedicate their lives to the Democrat narrative because they need to feel better than someone, and that means white, rural Christians. They will deny science, ignore reality, and refuse to question what they are told because they need to feel better than everyone reading this article.