The Left Hits a New Low: Down Syndrome Drag Shows

Holy exploitation, non-binary Batperson!

Just when we thought the commies hit rock bottom by bringing their kids to drag shows, some miscreant in England said, “Hold my appletini” and took things one revolting step further: Drag Syndrome.

Drag Syndrome is exactly what you think it is but wish it wasn’t: adults with Down syndrome dancing in drag.

The digital media outlet Mashable has released a documentary about a troupe of drag queens with Down syndrome called Born To Dance With An Extra Chromosome.

Meet the artists and performers of Drag Syndrome, the world’s first drag troupe for people with Down syndrome pic.twitter.com/jAlW44eFfp — Mashable (@mashable) January 4, 2023

My second thought when I saw this was, “who is paying to see people with Down syndrome dance in drag?” Apparently, autism expert and author Tanka Marshall asked the same question, “Who are they targeting now?”

My first thought was, “What kind of a miscreant is okay with the demeaning of people with Down syndrome?” Drag queen RuPaul is one of them.

The evil behind “Drag Syndrome” is David Vais. The Mashable article chronicles his attempt to wrap himself in a blanket of virtue as he defends the shows he produces.

Social media was quick to condemn the “art,” as Vais refers to his show.

“There’s drag, we’re doing ballet, we’re doing theater,” Vais claimed. “We do different kind of art forms.”

“Drag is taking over the world anyway,” Vais continued. “Also people with learning disabilities or Down syndrome have a lot to say, and a lot of talent. So if audience members come and watch it and experience it, it’s good for them.”

Good for whom?

FACT-O-RAMA! The Center for Disease Control (CDC) defines people with Down syndrome, in part, as having an IQ “in the mildly-to-moderately low range.” Urging these adults to don dresses and make up and dance for applause — and approval — is nauseating.

Though “Drag Syndrome’s” Twitter account has been around since June of 2018, it has only amassed 4,006 followers. Maybe Vais should take the hint and find other innocent people to exploit. I’m sure there are enough “lobster boys” willing to form a burlesque troop.

