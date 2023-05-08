Is Joe Biden Going to Pardon Hunter?

On Friday, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle surprisingly asked Joe Biden in an interview about the looming charges his son Hunter faces and, if he’s charged, what that means for his presidency.

“First of all, my son has done nothing wrong,” Biden claimed. “I trust him. I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

Hunter Biden faces four potential charges, including tax evasion and lying on a government form to purchase a firearm. U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, appointed by former President Donald Trump, is still deciding on these charges. But that’s not his only problem. An ongoing paternity suit also threatens to reveal further dubious financial dealings. Additionally, the House Oversight Committee is conducting an ongoing investigation into a pay-to-play scheme during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president.

Of course, Joe Biden publicly insists Hunter is an innocent victim. New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who is also the author of Laptop from Hell, believes that Joe Biden is actually laying the groundwork to pardon his embattled son Hunter, who may be on the verge of indictment as a result of a years-long federal investigation.

“The plan for Joe Biden is to just remove himself entirely from the influence-peddling operation that he was involved in with his son, Hunter, and his brother Jim, pretend that it has nothing to do with him and that Hunter is just being persecuted in a political witch hunt,” Devine explained during an appearance on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday.

“That’s probably the only way he can go, considering he’s lied about his involvement since before the 2020 election and it will work for him with those Americans—and there are still many of them—who believe that Joe Biden, that his only sin is that he loves his son too much,” Devine continued. “That mythology of Joe Biden that’s been around for more than four decades, which is that he’s a lovely family man, moderate Democrat, lunch pail Joe, working-class Joe, the poorest man in Congress, and a wonderful family man full of empathy because of the tragedies in his own life. That’s what he’s playing on,” Devine said.

For our VIP members: What Happens to Joe Biden if Hunter Biden Is Charged?

She continued, “I think the end game is that he’s setting up, you know, framing this sympathy card so that when it comes time, perhaps in his lame duck period, that he will pardon Hunter and Americans will forgive him because they will say, well, poor Hunter was a drug addict and Joe just loves his family, and he’s been through enough tragedy in his life. Leave him alone.”

I think she’s right. Joe Biden won’t let his son be held accountable for his crimes, especially since Joe himself financially benefited from them.