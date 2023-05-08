Report: DOJ Ignored Bribery Allegation Against Joe Biden in 2018

A former federal prosecutor disclosed on Sunday that in 2018, a whistleblower reported bribery allegations against President Joe Biden, which were subsequently disregarded, to the Justice Department.

According to the New York Post, the second accusation of bribery against Joe Biden pertains to Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm.

Bud Cummins, a former federal prosecutor, first reported the bribery allegations to then-New York US Attorney Geoff Berman on Oct. 4, 2018, in an email claiming he had evidence that Joe Biden had “exercised influence to protect” his son’s Ukrainian employer “in exchange for payments to Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, and Joe Biden.” In the email obtained by John Solomon’s Just The News, Cummins said that Ukraine’s then-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko wanted to travel to the United States to meet Berman, and could produce two “John Doe” witnesses to corroborate his claims about the Bidens.

Berman never responded to the email, and instead, on Dec. 9, 2019, during the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, federal prosecutors secretly acquired data from Cummins’ iPhone through a grand jury subpoena to Apple, which Cummins believes was an act of “retaliation.”

“I can’t really imagine a legitimate reason for the DOJ not to follow up on an offer like that. I felt like it was stonewalled,” said Cummins. “It doesn’t make much sense to investigate the guy who brings you the allegation rather than the allegation.”

After receiving a notice from Apple in October of last year that his data had been accessed three years prior, Cummins was shocked and said he felt it was “perverse that you report an allegation of a pretty serious crime and they don’t investigate [it] but they were investigating you.”

Cummins’ report was just one of several red flags brought to the attention of the DOJ from 2016 to 2020 regarding the Biden family’s influence-peddling scheme. The FBI has been in possession of Hunter’s abandoned laptop since December 2019, and Tony Bobulinski, Hunter’s former business partner, provided evidence of then-candidate Biden’s involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings during a five-hour interview with the FBI and handed over the contents of his three devices just before the 2020 election.

