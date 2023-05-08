The Morning Briefing: Evil Leftist Media Could Be Big Winner in Looming Tucker Carlson/FNC Fight

Top O’ the Briefing

We have now had a little time to parse the breakup between Tucker Carlson and the reigning heavyweight champion of rightwing media: the Fox News Channel. It was a breakup that a lot of us never really wanted to see. well, at least not before election night in 2020.

Before we proceed, I need to get this out of the way. As is my habit, I will be referring to the leftist media as the mainstream media (MSM). Because it’s accurate. I’ve explained why ad nauseam (and I won’t do it again now) and people still implore me to stop referring to the propagandists that way. Many nowadays prefer “corporate media,” which isn’t as accurate. If we’re being precise, I’m corporate media too. I’m also the one who has been writing professionally about liberal media bias for over two decades, so we’re going with mainstream media.

Again, because it’s accurate.

Matt wrote yesterday that the Carlson/FNC dissolution of playing nice is about to get uglier:

According to a new report, Carlson is attempting to get out of his contract, which binds him to Fox News until January 2025, so that he can move on to the next phase of his career. To achieve this, he intends to make Fox News executives’ lives extremely difficult. Tucker Carlson is reportedly planning to rally supporters to pressure Fox News into releasing him from his contract so that he can work for or create a right-wing competitor to Fox News. A source told Axios that Carlson “knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map.” Now Carlson has hired a prominent Hollywood lawyer for the contract dispute and is reportedly plotting to create his own media empire.

Many of us have been speculating about that last point. Carlson has already started one media company (The Daily Caller), so why not go bigger now that he’s created a juggernaut brand for himself? The media landscape has been rapidly changing these past few years and there are opportunities for people all over the food chain, especially the ones at the top.

David Solway wrote something over the weekend that reflected a few of my own thoughts:

Indeed, it has been said that Tucker is bigger than Fox, a plausible assumption the leftward media adamantly denies in gloating over Tucker’s presumed demotion. And why shouldn’t it? After all, with Tucker gone, Fox is no longer a threat to the left’s political and media establishment. Democracy goes to die not only in the darkness of the Washington Post and its media cohorts; its light is also extinguished in a meekly capitulating Fox News.

A big part of why Carlson’s star will be just fine is because of that capitulation David mentioned. This isn’t the FNC that existed when Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly departed. Tucker will still just as big of a thorn in the side of the leftists as he was at Fox News. That’s a win for conservatives.

It’s a diminished Fox News Channel that could be irritating.

FNC has been the counterpunch to the leftist hacks in the MSM for so long that it would be disorienting if it bowed out of the fight, whether voluntarily or involuntarily. Yes, the MSM has been doing victory laps about Carlson’s departure, but everyone in leftmedia would gladly cheer on his further success if it came at the expense of his former employer.

Fox News has been the monster under the MSM’s bed for so long that they’re all salivating at the prospect of the network not getting off of the canvas after the Carlson split. I’m not convinced that is going to happen. To be sure, even hardcore FNC fans have been angered by the Carlson thing. That doesn’t mean many of them won’t eventually get over it.

It they don’t, and the ratings hit continues, FNC will have to decide if it wants to recapture some of its glory or continue to meekly wander down the milquetoast path that it’s been exploring for the past couple of years.

If that happens, they’ll be popping the champagne at MSNBC for a long time.

