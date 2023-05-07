Tucker Carlson Is About To Go to War With Fox News

After being abruptly taken off the air from Fox News in late April, Tucker Carlson has been rather mum about his next move. He’s got plenty of outstanding offers from networks waiting for him to be released from him contract, and it looks like he’s about to give the top brass at the network major headaches.

According to a new report, Carlson is attempting to get out his contract, which binds him to Fox News until January 2025, so that he can move on to the next phase of his career. To achieve this, he intends to make Fox News executives’ lives extremely difficult.

Tucker Carlson is reportedly planning to rally supporters to pressure Fox News into releasing him from his contract so that he can work for or create a right-wing competitor to Fox News. A source told Axios that Carlson “knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map.”

Now Carlson has hired a prominent Hollywood lawyer for the contract dispute and is reportedly plotting to create his own media empire.

“The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous,” Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told Axios.

If he succeeds in breaking his contract with Fox News, it could have significant implications for the conservative news landscape. Fox News, whose ratings have dropped since Carlson’s departure, has offered to pay him $20 million a year not to work, but Carlson is clearly not willing to settle for being off the air—nor should he.

Last month, it was reported that Fox News had a secret “oppo file” on Carlson, just in case he decides to take any legal action against them. Eight sources at Fox News confirmed the existence of the file to Rolling Stone, and insisted it could be used to tarnish Carlson’s reputation if he doesn’t play nice after separating from the network.

Since then, several videos have been leaked, and published by Media Matters, a sleazy left-wing media watchdog group, but none of the videos they shared were damaging. In fact, it was quite hilarious that Media Matters even fancied they were even remotely scandalous. While it seems likely that Fox News was behind the leaks, last week the network sent a cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters. Regardless, Fox News has been suffering since they took Tucker Carlson off the air, and they’re paying a huge price as a result.