It’s About to Get Ugly: Fox News Brass Compiled ‘Oppo File’ on Tucker Carlson, and They Will Use It

It looks like things may get really messy between Tucker Carlson and Fox News.

Apparently, Fox News has created a secret “oppo file” on Carlson, just in case he decides to take any legal action against them. According to a report from Rolling Stone, eight individuals at Fox News confirmed the existence of the file, which could be used to tarnish Carlson’s reputation if he doesn’t play nice after separating from the network.

“The file includes internal complaints regarding workplace conduct, disparaging comments about management and colleagues, and allegations that the now-former prime-time host created a toxic work environment, three of the sources say,” the pop culture rag claims. It points out that “Carlson is currently facing a lawsuit from a former senior booking producer, Abby Grossberg, alleging a toxic and misogynist workplace environment. The lawsuit details repeated instances of misogynist behavior at the network, including frequent lewd and sexual discussions of female guests and public figures.…”

According to the lawsuit filed by Grossberg, she was subjected to a toxic work environment that perpetuated sexist stereotypes, discriminated against religious minorities and their customs, and showed little concern for individuals dealing with mental health issues. Fox has denied the allegations, stating that the accusations lacked merit.

As we previously reported here at PJ Media, Grossberg’s lawsuit is questionable, as it has been confirmed that she never actually met Carlson in person. Between Rolling Stone‘s credibility issues and the fact that Fox News has denied the allegations of Grossberg’s lawsuit, it’s hard to reconcile the magazine’s claims.

For what it’s worth, the network denies the existence of an “oppo file” on Carlson. “This is patently absurd and categorically false,” a spokesperson for Fox News said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host, and prior to that, as a contributor.”

Rolling Stone‘s sources disagree, and say that Irena Briganti, senior executive vice president for corporate communications at the network, compiled the “oppo file” and will most certainly use it.

“Irena will never be shy about using these things,” says one network source.

“Irena tries to keep a file on everybody,” a former Fox News employee claimed. “Any talent like Tucker would have a lot of things; other people complaining. They encourage it, and then just keep it on file. It’s just a classic dirty trick.”

Rolling Stone has reported on Fox News PR’s tactics and how they have been used against their own top stars. The Daily Beast previously revealed in 2018 that Fox’s communications team had planted negative stories about some of their top hosts, including Bill O’Reilly, who was booted from the network in 2017, and Stuart Varney, who still works for Fox. The article claims that keeping personnel in line with these tactics is an open secret among current and former Fox News staff.