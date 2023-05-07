There's So Much Stank on Newsom's COVID Scam You'll Need to Light a Fauci Candle to Smother it

Grab your mask and light a scented Dr. Fauci halo candle, for it is time to behold one of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s biggest scandals* ever. Its stench is so thick you can smell it at the White House. You’ve been warned.

People actually bought these. pic.twitter.com/5q2KaxLaqj — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) May 7, 2023

Newsom so badly managed the COVID pandemic that he and his failing-up head of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, Julie Su — destined to “serve” in the Biden Administration — gave out $31 billion in COVID unemployment money to criminals who were in and out of prison, who lived outside of the country, and who identified as “Mr. Poopy Pants,” “John Doe,” and Senator Dianne Feinstein (hint: she’s never been unemployed so long as dumb voters keep sending her back to the United States Senate).

McGregor Scott, who was hired to investigate the Gavin Newsom/Julie Su disaster, found that “most of those committing the fraud were domestic and international organized crime rings, as well as prison inmates inside and outside the state.”

Helluva job, Gavin.

Because state’s can’t print money — thank God — Newsom borrowed the billions from the U.S. Treasury. In turn, the Treasury just printed up some inflata-dollars to hand over to the states to give to the scammers and MS 13 soldier boys doing time in San Quentin.

The Treasury Department told Epoch Times that California owes the most COVID funny money “with approximately $18.6 billion outstanding as of May 2, followed by New York’s $8 billion, Connecticut’s $187 million, and Colorado’s $77 million, according to U.S. Treasury Department data.”

Wow, that’s a lot. But great news, America. Things are going great in California. Newsom said so in 2022.

Newsom said his state’s economy was so robust that “California [was] poised to now become the 4th largest economy in the WORLD. Our growth continues to outpace other states and nations as we overtake Germany’s spot on the global stage… CA’s best days are ahead.”

BREAKING: California is poised to now become the 4th largest economy in the WORLD. Our growth continues to outpace other states and nations as we overtake Germany’s spot on the global stage. Despite the nay sayers — CA’s best days are ahead of us. https://t.co/fTPXsd40hj. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 24, 2022

Now that it’s time to pay up, Gavin Newsom has defaulted on the loan.

And here’s the “best” part. Governor Hair Gel says if the Biden Administration gives him any blowback he’ll demand California businesses cover the billions he and Julie Su illegally and incompetently gave away to Mr. Poopy Pants and company.

The Times reported that federal regulations mandate that if the state doesn’t pay up, “the federal unemployment tax rate of .6 percent is set to increase by .3 percent annually, starting in 2023, until the loan is extinguished.”

Gavin Newsom and would-be Biden Labor apparatchik Julię Su, the woman the governor rhapsodized over as “a tireless fighter for working Americans and a voice for the voiceless…guiding us through recovery toward becoming a safer, more equitable and more prosperous nation,” just did a bunk. They left businesses holding the bag.

Recommended: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Everything’s FINE Edition

UCLA economics professor Lee Ohanian called this obvious incompetence a “a trifecta of bad decisions.” Give that man a raise.

There’s more.

The [Employment Development Department] made a bad decision to not renew its lease for the fraud detection software, the state government took out a loan and chose to welch on the debt—which is outrageous—and now businesses are repaying more in taxes for the incredibly unwise decisions and mistakes of the state government.

Is there an apology from Newsom or Su? No. Just more tyranny.

Social media companies have attempted to starve PJ Media and our sister sites — RedState, Townhall, BearingArms, Twitchy, and others — by throttling our stories and making us unseeable on social media. This is hardly playing fair.

That’s where you come in. You’re the equalizer. If you become a VIP Gold member, you’ll have access to all our Townhall Media sister publications and enjoy our famous brand of journalistic snark at PJ Media.

Become a VIP or VIP Gold member. Go here to sign up, and use the code FIGHTBACK to get a special deal on your annual PJ Media VIP or VIP Gold membership to all Townhall Media news sites. Get behind the paywall, comment at will, and enjoy our family of essential publications to round out your knowledge.