Bad Praises Worse: Biden Says Kamala Harris ‘Hasn’t Gotten the Credit She Deserves’

During his somnambulant Potemkin interview with MSNBC regime propagandist Stephanie Ruhle on Friday, Old Joe Biden went out of his way to praise alleged Vice President Kamala Harris. In a sane world, that would be the kiss of death for Harris’ reputation: you mean she bears some responsibility for the radioactive dumpster fire that is the Biden regime? But this is not a sane world, and instead of tick off Harris’ achievements as vice president, Old Joe did something even worse to the woman he has confused with his wife: his praise centered on what she did before she became vice president, as if she has had no impact on this regime at all.

The alleged president declared: “Look, I just think that Vice President Harris hasn’t gotten the credit she deserves.” All right. But then, instead of reminding us that she was (and may still be for all anyone knows) border czar, and is now the AI czar, leading the fight against intelligence — uh, that is, artificial intelligence — Biden spoke about Harris as if it were still 2020 and she had no record in the world’s highest-profile useless job. Biden reminded us: “She was an attorney general in the state of California. She has been a United States senator.”

Gee, that’s swell, Joe, but she has been vice president for almost two and a half years now. Couldn’t your scriptwriters give us even one talking point about something she has done since she moved a heartbeat away from the presidency? Apparently not, because after reminding us of Harris’ resume, Old Joe retreated into platitudes and empty assertions: “She is really very, very good. And with everything going on, she hasn’t gotten the attention she deserves.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Old Joe’s Walled Beach House) claimed with a straight face that this was because “the vice president, like many vice presidents, has struggled to get positive press coverage and to get the credit she deserves for the hard work that she’s been doing.” Seriously? Chris Coons would apparently prefer that we forget that the Constitution gives the vice president virtually no responsibilities, and most people who have had the job spend their days performing meaningless ceremonial duties and waiting for the president to die. Most vice presidents don’t get positive press coverage because they get scant press coverage of any kind, since so little of what they do is newsworthy.

Kamala Harris, in fact, is one of the few vice presidents — Dick Cheney is another recent example — who is so widely disliked as to get unfavorable press coverage at all. She did this by showing again and again that she cannot speak extemporaneously, and is, alas, really not all that bright. Among innumerable examples of this, in February she responded to Nikki Haley’s statement that the country needs new leadership by saying: “But when you present the — the suggestion that anyone is saying… umm… that — that it is time for a new generation — and they’re running against the person who is president — and it when presented as though it’s an attack, I would like to let — let us all be clear that the attack is misplaced if the point of it is that we need leadership that is strong, because we have a strong leader in Joe Biden.” Yeah, sure we do.

In the same vein, back in Nov. 2021, she declared: “We must together. Work together. To see where we are. Where we are headed, where we are going and our vision for where we should be. But also see it as a moment to, yes. Together, address the challenges and to work on the opportunities that are presented by this moment.” Another lowlight came in Jan. 2022, when she said: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day. Every day, it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.” But she wasn’t finished. But the most spectacular Harris statement came in March 2022, when she gave us her incisive analysis of the war: “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.” Basically.

Old Joe wants to give her the credit she deserves, and truly, Kamala Harris deserves credit as the most empty-headed political opportunist ever to be vice president.