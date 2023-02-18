WATCH: Kamala Harris's Cringeworthy Word Salad Response to Nikki Haley

In an interview with Andrea Mitchell on NBC on Friday, Kamala Harris took issue with Nikki Haley’s campaign theme about needing new leadership, calling it “misplaced.”

“But when you present the — the suggestion that anyone is saying… umm… that — that it is time for a new generation — and they’re running against the person who is president — and it when presented as though it’s an attack, I would like to let — let us all be clear that the attack is misplaced if the point of it is that we need leadership that is strong,” Kamala said, “because we have a strong leader in Joe Biden.”

Oy… As Don Lemon would say, she’s past her prime.