WATCH: CNN's Don Lemon Goes Full Sexist in Rant About Nikki Haley

Since declaring her campaign for the presidency, Nikki Haley has pushed the theme that it’s time for a new, younger generation to take over the GOP and lead the party into the future. And apparently, CNN’s Don Lemon took issue with her using this argument because Nikki Haley, at age 50, is “past her prime” as a woman.

“This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people — you know, politicians — are suddenly not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” he said on CNN This Morning, “when a woman is considered being in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Co-host Poppy Harlow quickly interjected, “What are you talking — wait.”

“That’s not according to me,” Lemon insisted.

“Prime for what?” Harlow asked.

“It depends. It’s just like, prime, if you look it up. If you Google ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s, 40s,” he replied. “I’m not saying I agree with that. So I think she has to be careful about saying that — you know, politicians aren’t in their prime.”

“Are you talking about prime for, like, childbearing?” Harlow asked. “Or are you talking about prime for being president?”

“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime? It says 20s, 30s, and 40s,” he said. “I’m just saying Nikki Haley should careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve, because she wouldn’t be in her prime, according to Google or whatever it is.”

Don Lemon: "Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime. Sorry, when a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, and 30s, and maybe 40s…" Poppy Harlow: "Are you talking about prime for like child bearing?" "Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying what the facts are! Google it!" pic.twitter.com/n1HmtkWTpl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2023

Wow. Just wow. The blatant sexism from Lemon is just so cringeworthy. Can you imagine him saying that Joe Biden isn’t in his prime?

“If a Fox News host said this, Don Lemon would call for them to be fired,” observed New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor Karol Markowicz.

This sexist remark comes on the heels of a series of on-air meltdowns by Lemon and reports of conflicts behind the scenes at CNN.