Becoming China? Biden Admin Pushes Digital ID, Biotech

The Biden White House is again boasting about ongoing efforts in digital IDs and biotechnology. This came the same day the White House announced executive action on artificial intelligence (AI). The Biden administration has proven so eminently trustworthy and successful that it should have even more control of technology! Biden administration censorship collusion with social media worked out so beautifully, too!

Digital identity (ID) is very dangerous because it is inevitably a prelude to a type of social credit score. Much of the world had a limited form of this under COVID-19 vaccine mandates, where proof of vaccination—often in the form of a type of digital ID—was required to travel or access entertainment, shopping, and dining venues. A more extreme form exists in China, where a digital ID is required to do or buy anything. And, as we saw with what happened to participants in recent anti-regime protests, any words or actions unapproved by the government can affect one’s digital ID status. Critique the Chinese Communist Party on social media? No grocery shopping for you!

Furthermore, the World Economic Forum is partnered with the Dutch and Canadian governments to roll out a digital ID that would also be required to do or buy almost anything. Such social credit scores are closer to home than many Americans realize.

I also find ongoing government interference in biotechnology concerning. This is the government that persisted in pushing masking, vaccines, and other ineffective or damaging COVID-19 measures no matter what evidence they had against them. We also know Biden officials are habitually dishonest. Can we really trust the Biden administration to improve instead of corrupt biotechnology research?

The Biden White House issued a May 4 “FACT SHEET: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Announces National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology.” It declared pompously:

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration released the United States Government’s National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology (Strategy), which will strengthen both the United States’ foundation to safeguard American consumers’ technology and U.S. leadership and competitiveness in international standards development.

Whatever that means.

But, buried in this release, amidst a good deal of technical language and blathering about “Participation” and “Inclusivity,” is this paragraph mentioning digital ID (emphasis added):

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Financial Research leads and contributes to financial data standards development work for digital identity, digital assets, and distributed ledger technology in ISO and ANSI.

The fact sheet also mentioned Department of Energy contributions to “multiple areas ranging from hydrogen and energy storage to biotechnology and high-performance computing.”

It would need greater experts than I am to predict exactly what Biden administration endorsement of digital IDs and involvement in biotechnology will bring. But I think we can safely predict, given Biden’s disastrous track record, that it won’t be anything good.