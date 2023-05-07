In a World Gone Mad, the Jordan Neelys Rule

Jordan Neely was a mentally ill homeless man who had terrorized the citizens of New York — especially subway passengers — for many years. He had been arrested at least 40 times for crimes ranging from assault to disorderly conduct and fare evasion. And on the day of his death, several eyewitnesses report that Neely had made repeated threats to the well-being of passengers, “stating his willingness to ‘hurt anyone’ and saying that he was unbothered by the prospect of returning to jail or being killed,” according to NRO.

Here's what @AOC cut out of the video There was another guy helping restrain Jordan Neely, and he happened to be black Seems like an important thing to leave out, @AOC https://t.co/cLwZLlGKBz — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 5, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Jordan Neely was “murdered” because he “was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself.”

So passengers and bystanders are just supposed to allow Mr. Neely to terrorize and assault them with no thought of defending themselves?

You picked the wrong hobby horse to ride, AOC.

Jordan Neely was murdered. But bc Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/YJeQp9bbgE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2023

AOC also didn’t mention this attack on the gay community.

Here is Jordan Neely openly attacking the gay community, drag queens, and using homophobic slurs before physically assaulting a man. Where do liberals go from here? pic.twitter.com/c5dSMXMwsS — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) May 5, 2023

Any Ngo reports on some other attacks by Mr. Neely.

As the death of #JordanNeely has gone viral due to leftist & BLM misinformation, more New Yorkers are speaking out about their experiences with the dangerous man. One person says Neely tried to push them into the train tracks at the Broadway-Lafayette station. Neely had an arrest… pic.twitter.com/PPNTGY4iUo — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2023

AOC isn’t the only one demanding “justice” for Neely. Protests erupted in New York with demonstrators shouting, “No justice, no peace!” Protesters are also heard yelling in the video, “Abolish the police.”

I’m at the Broadway-Lafayette station, where a crowd of people is protesting the killing of Jordan Neely on an F train yesterday. pic.twitter.com/A0yp7p4pwQ — Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) May 3, 2023

At least Mayor Eric Adams had the common decency to ask people to wait until all the facts were in.

“We do know there were serious mental health issues in play here which is why our administration has made record investment in providing care to those who ended it and getting people off the streets and subways, and out of dangerous situations.”

AOC was not hearing it.

“This honestly feels like a new low: not being able to clearly condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem ‘too low’ to care about,” the New York representative wrote on Twitter. “The last sentence is especially rich from an admin trying to cut the very services that could have helped him.”

Without a doubt, the most outrageous response by a politician goes to Governor Kathy Hochul, who says Daniel Penny, the Marine who initiated the chokehold on Neely — and may have saved someone’s life — killed Neely “just for being a passenger” on a train.

“Before we get started answering your questions,” the Governor told reporters on Thursday afternoon, “I do want to acknowledge how horrific it was to view a video of Jordan Neely being killed for being a passenger on the subway trains.” Asked by a journalist what the appropriate response should be when “somebody’s acting erratically, [and] threatening people,” Hochul deflected. “I think it’s a case-by-case situation. This was an unarmed individual who had been on the subway many times, known by many of the regular travelers. And you know, sometimes people have an episode where they’re displaying their feelings in a loud and emotional way, but it became very clear that he was not going to, you know, cause harm to these other people. And the video of three individuals holding him down until the last breath was snuffed out of him. I would say it was a very extreme response.”

It was not clear at all that Neely wasn’t going to “you know, cause harm to these other people.” That’s an outrageous lie told by a politician terrified of the mob.

Who governs when justice becomes transactional and a mob determines right from wrong, what’s legal or illegal? Democratic politicians in New York are running scared instead of standing up for justice and for the citizens who have been terrorized by Neely and many other people who should either be institutionalized or in jail.

The protesters are demanding “justice” but not for Neely. They don’t care a rat’s patootie for the mentally ill man. They want to stir the racial pot because it’s exactly what New York politicians fear.

And with that fear comes a modicum of control that they can only gain by scaring politicians into doing their bidding.