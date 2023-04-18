Hank Johnson Calls Parents of Crime Victims MAGA ‘Props’ for Slamming DA Bragg

The ever-brilliant and empathetic Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) is apparently a lot less worried about violent crime than he once was about Guam tipping over from too many people. During a House field hearing on April 17, Johnson called grieving parents of New York’s violent crime victims “props in a MAGA Broadway production” after they slammed Democrat DA Bragg for his soft-on-crime policies.

Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson says Republicans concerned with violent crime in New York City are "jackbooted thugs" and says the witnesses — including police officers, victims, and victims' families — are "props in a MAGA Broadway production." pic.twitter.com/ZfKrWiIvkm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2023

Johnson’s tone-deaf and blatantly partisan comments came after witnesses told the congressional committee about the violent crime plaguing New York — and how Soros-tied Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg often refuses to hold the criminals accountable. If typical Democrat fashion, Johnson went after the victims instead of the victimizers. Instead of criticizing the criminals or Bragg, he actually compared Republicans highlighting the crimes to violent criminals themselves!

Republicans, “like jack-booted thugs,” Johnson accused, have “descended on New York City using violent crime as their pretext. The MAGA Republican extremists are not interested in gun violence, or even in knife violence.” Thank you for the lecture, Rep. Johnson, but it’s the Democrats who keep releasing murderers back onto the streets. Furthermore, considering that over 90% of mass shootings occur in gun-free zones, Democrats’ gun control wouldn’t solve the problem either.

But Johnson went a step further, directly insulting the witnesses, including those with dead or severely injured children. “The Republican witnesses who have used their time to criticize District Attorney Bragg have served as props in a MAGA Broadway production.” Understandably, his comment drew angry cries from the audience, causing a temporary suspension of the hearing. There really is no depth to which Johnson won’t sink.

Speaking of sinking, Johnson once famously — or infamously — worried that the island of Guam would have so many people on it that it would tip over into the ocean and “capsize.” Yes, really.

Do you remember when Rep Hank Johnson (D-GA ) said Guam would tip over and capsize due to overpopulation? pic.twitter.com/YSk1RjGgst — 𝒟𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃 𝑀𝒾𝓁𝓁𝓈 (@DustinMills24) April 17, 2023

Fox News broadcast clips of multiple witnesses at the hearing, the same witnesses Johnson called “props” for Republicans. One man talked about the violent assault on his son. As Fox showed a picture of the badly injured young man, the father said, “It was hard to believe what my son looked like, his face was beaten… it was an open and shut case. And DA Bragg is just schlepping his case along with no solution, offering deal after deal.”

A mother talked about the killing of her son. “[Bragg] dismissed, completely dismissed, gang assault and murder indictments against two of the defendants clearly on video participating in the brutal, savage slaughter of my son,” the mother exclaimed. That young man was black, but Democrats only seem to think black lives matter when it serves their political ends.

@ManhattanDA has a lot to answer for pic.twitter.com/cIO0NGNOT2 — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) April 18, 2023

Rep. Johnson should apologize profusely for his comments. He is a heartless political shill.