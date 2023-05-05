Tucker, the Left, and Poor Old Canada

It’s becoming abundantly clear that with Tucker Carlson being put out to digital pasture, Fox News is falling on hard times and may come to regret its decision. Its viewership and market share are plummeting while Tucker will find “fresh woods and pastures new” in which to pursue his career of incisive reporting and unabashed truth-telling. Tucker Carlson has become a first name, which indicates that he is not simply an internet commentator but something of an institution. To believe that he is no longer a force is merely wishful thinking.

Indeed, it has been said that Tucker is bigger than Fox, a plausible assumption the leftward media adamantly denies in gloating over Tucker’s presumed demotion. And why shouldn’t it? After all, with Tucker gone, Fox is no longer a threat to the left’s political and media establishment. Democracy goes to die not only in the darkness of the Washington Post and its media cohorts; its light is also extinguished in a meekly capitulating Fox News.

The political mafia in Canada is equally deluded. Bill C-11, an amendment to the Broadcasting Act, has just been passed into law, effectively providing for regulating online content (aka internet censorship), controlling what we can see and read online as well as depriving Canadian content producers of up to 90% of their international viewership. As Canada’s Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien has said, “The bill would represent a step back overall for privacy protection.”

The Bill’s first enactment is to target Fox News, with a view to evicting it from Canadian cable packages. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is presently considering a request made by a 2SLGBTQ1+ advocacy group (that also represents alphabetical blisters like 2SLGBTQI and 2STNBGN) reacting to Tucker’s critical remarks on the transgender community. They are lobbying to outlaw Fox News programming in the country. Canada has already canceled Russia Today’s and RT France’s broadcasting licenses, although it has stubbornly refused to ban Communist China’s Global Television Network (CGTN). We see where its official sentiments lie.

If the Canadian left were actually sentient, it would be banning Tucker rather than a now toothless Fox that wouldn’t frighten the cluckers in the hen coop. Riding to Hounds would be pointless if the Fox merely rolls over and offers itself to its pursuers. Totalitarian organizations and governments, which proliferate in Canada, may be ruthless, but they aren’t very smart. A voice like Tucker’s, however, and his corrosive signature laugh, is not readily silenced.

Tucker is not only bigger than Fox, but he is also in his way bigger than Canada. On the intellectual and moral levels, he can swat the wonkish CRTC, the farcical 2SLGBTQ1+, and a communist tool like Justin Trudeau like a swarm of flies. Banning Fox is like banning plastic straws and shopping bags, a completely useless and risible piece of legislation. Worse, rusticating Fox is like disarming an ally, a typically Canadian folly.

Of course, once Tucker finds his new microphone, the Canadian left will realize the error of its ways. Fox may likely be reinstated and Tucker will be decabled, but by that time Canada will be either an information wasteland or a samizdat nation. If the former, we lose; if the latter, Tucker wins, and we along with him.